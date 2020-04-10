Ari Fletcher asks MoneyBagg Yo to have a polyamory relationship on Twitter

Instagram

However, the social media star immediately deletes the post on her Twitter account before returning with a selfie video in the bathroom that also features another woman.

Up News Info –

Ari Fletcher seems to want to spice up her romantic relationship with her boyfriend MoneyBagg Me. The social media star recently started talking to her tweet in which she seemed to want to turn her monogamous relationship with the rapper into a polyamorous one.

"I really want to have a third party in my relationship," he wrote on Twitter on Thursday, April 9. He went on to write in the NSFW tweet, "Just two pretty faces and pretty bodies. My n * ** a is big and can handle both of us, in every way."

The latter tagged her boyfriend and asked, "Baby, can we get a girlfriend?"

However, Ari deleted the tweet before returning with a bathroom selfie video that also featured another woman. Topless, Ari was seen pursing her lips before focusing the camera on the woman, who was later identified as a woman named Shirley. She was only dressed in a towel.

Ari Fletcher shared a video with another woman in a towel.

Meanwhile, Shirley shared a video of her posing in a bubble bath on her Instagram account. It seemed like Ari and Shirley joined forces for a photo shoot as they both sported a similar hair style.

<br />

MoneyBagg has yet to comment on Ari's tweet.

Prior to this, Ari was ranting on Twitter after his ex and baby daddy, G Herbo (formerly known as Lil herb), spoke about her during a recent interview.

During the interview, Herbo talked about how Ari and his current girlfriend, Taina, met after the previous one publicly prohibited him from being around his son. Recalling the time when the girls decided to end their enmity, Herbo said, "That was the highlight for me. I was very happy, just because I know how important that is."

Herbo didn't actually say anything bad about Ari in the interview, but soon after the chat clips were made public, MoneyBagg's girlfriend Yo was furious and urged people not to talk about her publicly. "I just wish people would stop talking about me. Don't say anything about me or not about situations that 'involve' me," he said on the bluebird app. "Keep my name out of your damn mouth!"