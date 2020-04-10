Apryl Jones calls Omarion's mother & # 39; very nasty & # 39;

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood & # 39; She begins to ignore her baby and her ex-boyfriend's mother after a fan asks for advice about marriage during her Instagram Live session.

Years have passed since Apryl jones and Omarion They broke up, but there seems to be something the reality star can't get past after their breakup. While talking to fans during an Instagram Live session on Wednesday night, April 8, he took the time to cast a shadow on the B2K Star's mother about how the older lady treated her when they were still in a relationship.

It all started after a male fan joined her live and asked for marriage advice when someone doesn't like their partner's father. Apryl used his own experience in response to said fanatic, remembering: "First and foremost, what I believe about any parent and this is what I had a problem with and I'm just going to say this. With the father of my children & # 39 mother, she was very unpleasant and I really feel that at the end of the day a mother is supposed to allow the child to rise. "

She went on to say that, according to her, Omarion's mother wanted her son to choose her over the "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"star and that apparently bothered her a lot." That is the problem that I have with many parents is that they put a lot in their children. You're like, 'Well, you better choose me over this bitch.' "

Omarion and Apryl dated for a long time and their romance was even documented in the first two seasons of "LHH: Hollywood". However, the couple separated after the birth of their second child, A & # 39; Mei.

After their separation from Omarion, Apryl began dating his bandmate. Lil fizz and that caused a stir among users of social networks. Their relationship faced so much criticism that many accused Fizz of breaking the "brother code." The two have been separated after dating for several months.