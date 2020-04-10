Apple is selling restored Mac Pros in its online store

Apple's Mac Pro 2019, the world's most expensive cheese grater, if you were to use it for that, which you shouldn't, is now available at Apple's online restaurant store, MacRumors reports. That means a savings of around 15 percent, which is a ton when you consider the base price of a new Pro to be $ 5,999.

According to MacRumorsThe cheapest restored model available is a base configuration ($ 5,999) with upgraded RAM ($ 300), which is available restored for $ 5,349. A deal! On the high end, you can buy a computer worth $ 22,439, which is still a savings of $ 4,000 compared to a new model.

These are great deals when you consider what Apple's renewal program entails: full functional testing, Apple part replacements, and thorough cleaning. Also, a one year warranty. If you're in the Mac Pro market, you really can't do better than this.