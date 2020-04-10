Apple gives away free original TV shows

Apple is making a selection of its original Apple TV Plus shows available for free to help make staying home a little easier. The free collection is now available through this link in the US. USA, Or from the Apple TV app anywhere else starting Friday.

The following list of programs can now be viewed by anyone without a subscription, according to Variety:

The Queen of the Elephant, a wildlife documentary narrated by Chiwetel Ejiofor

Little America, a series on the life of immigrants in the USA. USA

Servant, a thriller by M. Night Shymalan

For all humanity, a drama of what would happen if the USSR landed on the moon

Dickinson, starring Hailee Steinfeld

Helpsters, a live-action series for preschoolers

Ghostwriter, restart

Snoopy in space

Apple teams up with HBO, AMC, and others to temporarily offer free content to help provide the world with the necessary distraction during the COVID-19 pandemic.