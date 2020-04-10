Apple and Google will adapt phones to track virus infections

Apple and Google launched a major joint effort to take advantage of smartphone technology to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new software the companies plan to add to the phones would make it easier to use Bluetooth wireless technology to locate people who may have been infected with coronavirus carriers. The idea is to help national governments implement applications for so-called "contact tracking,quot; that will run on iPhones and Android phones alike.

Software developers have already created such applications in countries like Singapore and China to try to contain the pandemic. In Europe, the Czech Republic says it will launch such an app this month. Great Britain, Germany and Italy are among other countries developing such applications.

Privacy and civil liberties activists have warned that such apps must be designed so that governments cannot abuse them to track their citizens. Apple and Google's plan says user privacy and security are built into the design of their plan.

Security experts also point out that the technology alone cannot effectively trace and identify people who may have been infected by COVID-19 carriers. Such efforts will require other tools and equipment from public health workers to track people in the physical world. In South Korea and China, such efforts have included the use of credit cards and public transportation records.

Given the great need for effective contact tracking, a tool that epidemiologists have long used to stem infectious disease outbreaks, companies will implement their changes in two phases. In the first, they will launch software in May that allows public health authorities to launch applications for Android and iOS phones. In the coming months, they will also build this functionality directly on the underlying operating systems.

On Friday, the companies released preliminary technical specifications for the effort, which they called "Tracking Contacts to Preserve Privacy."