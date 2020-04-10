Apple and Google are working together to track the spread of the coronavirus – BGR

Apple and Google made a major announcement Friday, revealing their joint work on a contact-tracking service that would eventually use their smartphone to let you know when you've contacted someone who tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Both companies emphasized that location data and personally identifiable information would not be compromised once this service is fully operational.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Apple and Google team up to face one of the biggest challenges in the fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus: contact tracking, something the two smartphone giants are launching a system by which they will eventually send a notification to the phones users when they have come in contact with someone who has the coronavirus.

In a joint announcement on Friday, both companies explained how this will work and how they also say they are incorporating strong privacy protections into the service. Apple and Google, the announcement explains, "will launch a comprehensive solution that includes application programming interfaces (APIs) and operating system level technology to help enable contact tracking. Given the urgent need, the plan is to implement this two-step solution while maintaining strong protections around user privacy. "

What comes first is the launch in May of APIs that will allow Android and iOS devices to communicate with each other through applications from public health authorities, applications that would be available for users to download in the respective application stores of both companies.

Second, sometime after that ("in the coming months,quot;) Apple and Google would launch a contract tracking platform based on Bluetooth technology that would allow users to participate in this on a voluntary basis, in addition to allowing interaction with a wide range of applications and government health authorities.

Here is what it would look like visually, in terms of how it would come together to track the spread of the coronavirus:

Image Source: Google

Public officials and health experts have repeatedly insisted that the return to a certain degree of normality and the opening of the country's economy again depends largely on the availability of robust contact-finding solutions. So, once we all start going out in public again, any case of the virus that breaks out can be quickly haunted, and infected people isolated before all of this turns into a total crisis again.

"All of us at Apple and Google believe there has never been a more important time to work together to solve one of the world's most pressing problems," the announcement concludes. "Through close cooperation and collaboration with developers, governments, and public health providers, we hope to harness the power of technology to help countries around the world curb the spread of COVID-19 and accelerate the return of life. everyday. "

Some additional key facts to know about this association:

Both companies emphasize that they will not collect location data or other personally identifiable information.

Both companies are also tweaking their mobile operating systems so that every time you come in contact with someone as part of this solution, a private key is exchanged with your smartphone via Bluetooth.

Anyone who tests positive for the virus would record it in an app on their phone, at which point two weeks of phones from people they've come into contact with would be uploaded to a server. If that includes you, then you will receive a notification on your phone that you have contacted someone who tested positive for the virus, and other relevant information will be shared with you as well.

Image source: Elise Amendola / AP / Shutterstock