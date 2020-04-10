Apple and Google are collaborating to launch software to track the spread of the coronavirus

TSR Tech: Apple and Google have just announced that they are developing software that will alert people if they recently came into contact with someone infected with the coronavirus.

According to Apple, the technology giants said they are teaming up to launch the tool in the coming months, and it will be incorporated into the operating systems of the iPhone and Android devices. The software would allow smartphones to register other devices that they approach through Bluetooth technology.

With the tool, people infected with the coronavirus would notify a public health app that they had the disease, alerting phones that had recently entered the same range with that person's device. The companies added that people would have to choose to use the tool.

Tracking contacts can help delay the spread of COVID-19 and can be done without compromising user privacy. We are working with @sundarpichai AND @Google to help health officials take advantage of Bluetooth technology in a way that also respects transparency and consent. https://t.co/94XlbmaGZV – Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 10, 2020

"Because COVID-19 can be transmitted through proximity to affected people, contact tracking has been identified by public health officials as a valuable tool to help contact its spread," says Apple's press release. "Several leading public health authorities, universities and NGOs around the world have been doing important work to develop voluntary subscription contact tracking technology."

Despite Apple and Google being the world's biggest technology rivals, the press release emphasizes the need for companies to come together to create something that can help during this global health pandemic.

"Everyone at Apple and Google believes there has never been a more important time to work together to solve one of the world's most pressing problems. Through close cooperation and collaboration with developers, governments, and public health providers, we hope to harness the power of technology to help countries around the world curb the spread of COVID-19 and accelerate the return of everyday life. "