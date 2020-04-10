Annabel Oakes to write and EP New series HBO Max – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Annabel Oakes (Atypical, transparentt) is configured to write the pilot episode and executive product Fat: Rydell High, The HBO Max music series inspired by the iconic 1978 film from Paramount TV Studios.

Located in and around the world of Rydell High, the Grease The new version reinvents the successful global movie with familiar and new characters. Still the 1950s, Ridell High It will feature huge musical numbers from the era combined with new original songs, and will tackle the pressures of high school peers, the horrors of puberty, and the roller coaster of life in between.

That is an era and issues that Oakes has extensive experience bringing to television. He recently wrote and directed the YouTube pilot The Edge of Seventeen, based on the movie of the same name. He has also written and directed Netflix episodes. Atypical and served as a writer on MTV Clumsy.

Grease: Rydell High, who is being defended by WarnerMedia Entertainment President Bob Greenblatt, has a direct request to the series. It comes from Picturestart, Temple Hill, and Paramount Television.

Oakes, whose writing and directing credits also include I am sorry and Brewer brothers, is represented by Kaplan / Perrone and The Nord Group.