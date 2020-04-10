Anna Kendrick's LEGO obsession has reached a new level

Anna Kendrick has found the perfect social distancing activity.

Thursday Trolls World Tour united star Jimmy Fallon for an episode at home The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, where he revealed that time has been spent building many LEGO sets.

Before showing her latest creation, Anna explained that social estrangement has somehow brought out the inner child and the inner mother in her.

"Well I feel like a weird thing is happening is that I'm mine, daughter, and mother," she told the nightly host. "I feel like a kid because there is nothing to do and I have all of this, accumulated energy and I will try to be responsible and send emails and clean something. And I will have this conversation with myself like, 'Mom, can I do some Lego and see west wing? And like, ‘Yes, mom says it's okay. Okay, okay! & # 39; "