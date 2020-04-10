Anna Kendrick's LEGO obsession has reached a new level

Anna Kendrick has found the perfect social distancing activity.
Thursday Trolls World Tour united star Jimmy Fallon for an episode at home The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, where he revealed that time has been spent building many LEGO sets.
Before showing her latest creation, Anna explained that social estrangement has somehow brought out the inner child and the inner mother in her.
"Well I feel like a weird thing is happening is that I'm mine, daughter, and mother," she told the nightly host. "I feel like a kid because there is nothing to do and I have all of this, accumulated energy and I will try to be responsible and send emails and clean something. And I will have this conversation with myself like, 'Mom, can I do some Lego and see west wing? And like, ‘Yes, mom says it's okay. Okay, okay! & # 39; "
As for his new LEGO hobby, the Perfect tone Star joked that he has reached a new level. "I'm making too many LEGOs, like, I've never really done, like LEGOs, like, LEGO kits. It turns out LEGOs are amazing," he said, adding, "It's so much fun. adult what's going on
Excited to hear what he has built so far, Jimmy asked Anna to go into more detail about his kits. After she revealed that she recently completed the Star Wars Millennium Falcon, Jimmy said, "That's the biggest one!" Now well versed in LEGO, Anna replied, "Well, I think the Death Star is the greatest. Actually …" Jimmy joked, "You have become, like, a LEGO nerd."
Proudly holding her full LEGO Millennium Falcon, Anna admitted that she is "strangely attached,quot; to the model.
"Like, obviously, I'm going to take it apart and, like, you know, give it to a kid when this is all over." A simple favor said the star. "But, like, it's hard for me not to want, like, to build a shelf of, like, all the LEGOs I made. Because I feel strangely proud of that. Like, when you make an IKEA furniture and think, & # 39; Maybe I'm a carpenter? Maybe I'm amazing at this?
Check out Anna's amazing LEGO creation in the fun video above!
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
