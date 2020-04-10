Angelina Jolie expresses concern for the safety of children during the closure of the coronavirus

WENN

Urging fellow citizens to keep in touch with family or friends who are vulnerable to abuse, the star of & # 39; Salt & # 39; notes that the closure of schools eliminates the temporary relief of children from violence and exploitation.

Angelina Jolie He urged his fellow citizens to keep in touch with families at risk during the closure of the coronavirus and to inform authorities of fears of child abuse.

In a new article for Time magazine, the 44-year-old mother of six admits she is concerned about the safety of children in self-isolation, because patterns of staying at home play in the hands of perverts and abusers.

"(They are) especially vulnerable to many of the secondary impacts of the pandemic on society," writes the Oscar winner and humanitarian. "Isolating a victim from family and friends is a well-known tactic of control by abusers, which means that the social distancing necessary to stop COVID-19 is one that will inadvertently fuel a direct increase in trauma and suffering. for vulnerable children. There are already reports of an increase in domestic violence worldwide, including violent murder. "

Jolie is also concerned about school closings, fearing that children will no longer have a way out of the abuse they may experience at home: "It is a lifeline of opportunity, as well as a shield that offers protection, or at least a temporary relief from violence, exploitation and other difficult circumstances, including sexual exploitation, forced marriage and child labor and domestic violence.

"It is not just that children have lost support networks. Lockdown also means fewer adult eyes on their situation."

The "Salt"star urges people to" call family or friends, particularly when we have concerns that someone is vulnerable, "adding:" It is often said that a village is needed to raise a child. It will take an effort from across our country to give children the protection and care they deserve. "