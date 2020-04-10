Ana De Armas and Ben Affleck get seal of approval from their friends as they quarantine

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are totally in love and have received the seal of approval from their friends, according to an upcoming article in the April 20, 2020 issue of Us Weekly. The couple met while filming their movie Deep Water. The two have been practically inseparable and have been quarantined together. Previous reports have indicated that Ben has not yet introduced Ana to his children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, but if things continue to progress for the couple, there will soon be a reunion. As many movie releases have been reduced due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Deep water It is slated for a release date of November 13, 2020, and there is a good chance the partnership will resume normal operations by then.

It's not uncommon for people to have doubts when the co-stars start dating, as they think it's a promotional strategy. Ana and Ben proved that the skeptics were wrong, as they were seen hiding together during the Coronavirus pandemic and were even seen walking hand in hand while wearing matching face masks.

As for Ana's friends, a source spoke to Us Weekly and stated the following.

“Her friends constantly tell her how lucky she is to have Ben. They are very happy for her. They are just enjoying the moment and being happy. "

Multiple photos of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas walking their dogs while holding hands and wearing face masks are going viral on social media. The photos were taken in Los Angeles, California, and are a true testament to Ben and Ana's commitment to each other during these difficult times.

The two casually dressed Ben Affleck in a Boston Red Sox cap, while Ana wore a solid black baseball cap. They both wore sweatshirts over shirts and Ben wore jeans while Ana wore dark navy blue jeans.

Fans and paparazzi have seen Ana and Ben together long before orders were issued to block Coronavirus.

Where you were surprised to learn that Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas fell in love while filming Deep water?

Are you eager to see? Deep water in November?



