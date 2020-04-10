Amy Schumer to Host Food Network Quarantine Cooking Program – Deadline

Amy Schumer is trying to cook during the coronavirus pandemic. The comedian / actress is partnering with husband professional chef Chris Fischer in Amy Schumer learns to cook (working title), a series of self-portraits for the Food Network. The eight half-hour episodes will feature the couple cooking heartwarming dishes while quarantined at home.

The series, which will be filmed entirely on location, will take a behind-the-scenes look at their life and present the couple addressing culinary related topics such as brunch, tacos, pasta night, refrigerator cleaning, and more. Schumer will be mixing the cocktails.

Production begins this week on the series, which will premiere later this spring.

"Amy and Chris will take an unprecedented look at their lives while they are quarantined at their home," Courtney White, president of the Food Network, said in a statement. "Fully fired, Amy's boundless humor and Chris's culinary skills show viewers how they navigate life while at home making the most of these turbulent times with some laughter and good food."

The Food Network, like other networks in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, has scheduled special releases, codings, and marathons of fan-favorite series as they seek to add comfort food programming in tough times.

"Chris and I are excited to do this project with Food Network by combining our two passions: Chris is cooking and eating is me," said Amy Schumer. “With everything that is happening in the world right now, we are so grateful to be able to share an entertaining and informative experience with viewers. And it's more important than ever to take care of each other, so Chris and I will make donations to causes that are dear to us: the Fair Food Program of the Immokalee Workers Coalition and select domestic violence organizations. "

Variety was the first to report the series.