Amitabh Bachchan is exhausted for this reason

Amitabh Bachchan is one of our biggest stars. Living legend has reigned for many decades. His followers are huge. It has given Hindi cinema several memorable characters and movies. As we know, the megastar writes her blog regularly, keeping her fans informed and aware of various issues. He wrote about his growing concern about his vision recently. Big B wrote: "The eyes see blurry images … vision doubles and for a few days I was reconciled to the fact that blindness is on the way, to add to the million other medical problems that invest in me."

Recalling how his mother used to take care of him when he got sick, the actor wrote: "But then … today … I thought of those early years when Ma used to take the edge of the sari, the & # 39; pallu & # 39 ;, make a soft round ball with it, blow to warm it up and put it in your eye … and BAM! problem solved … So I followed that … hot water a hand towel and placed it in my eyes. "

The megastar added: "He spoke to the doctor and followed his instructions to put on prescription eye drops every hour … he assured me that I was not going blind, that I was spending too much time in front of the computer … my eyes were tired … that's it. "

He ended with: "YES … that old mother's technology worked … YES! I can see !!" Well we hope you stay in shape and well sir!