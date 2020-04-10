AMC Preps Quaratine Chatshow with Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton – Deadline

The walking Dead Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who knows a thing or two about dealing with the zombie apocalypse, is now turning his attention to COVID-19 with a new AMC chat show.

Morgan and his wife, Hilarie Burton Morgan, who starred One Tree Hill, they are hosts Friday Night In with The Morgan, a weekly video chat series based on half an hour, for Breaking Bad announcer.

Filmed from his farm in upstate New York, the show will launch on Friday, April 17 at 10 p.m.

Guests include other stars from The Walking Dead including Christian Serratos and Sarah Wayne Callies, as well as The league stars Mark Duplass and Katie Aselton, Supernatural Jensen Ackles and his wife Danneel Ackles, who also starred One Tree Hill, the couple who introduced the Morgans, as well as family friend and local doctor Dr. Sharagim Kemp.

Each episode will feature a conversation about how people are going through the pandemic and life in quarantine.

Friday Night In with The Morgan It is produced by Michael Davies, Tammy Johnston, Brandon Monk, and Steve Markowitz for Embassy Row, along with Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Morgan.

"We have been part of the AMC family for a long time and we are honored to create this comforting space with them," said Morgan and Burton. "From our home here at Mischief Farm, we look forward to enlightening those who are doing good in the world, catching up with old friends, and connecting with the incredible fan base we have known over the years."

"As much of the production has stopped throughout our industry, and as we all figured out how to get through each weird day, we loved the idea of ​​experimenting with the wonderful Mr. and Mrs. Morgan, aka Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton, "added Sarah Barnett, president of the Entertainment Group at AMC Networks and AMC Studios." This will really be an experiment: it is the antidote to overly rehearsed and overly careful vision of someone's perfect life: it will be full of heart, conversation messy, frontline human workers and guests who might reveal some previously unknown talents. Ultimately, it's a real, raw entertainment opportunity that will uplift and connect with our audience. "

Morgan is represented by UTA, attorney Stuart Rosenthal of Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher, and Viewpoint. Burton is represented by APA, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, attorneys Jordan Manekin and Robert Strent of Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks, P.C. and point of view.