Amber alert issued by four Wyoming children believed to be in Colorado – Up News Info

Wyoming officials have issued an Amber Alert for four children from Fremont County, Wyo., They believe they have been taken by Stacia Potter-Norris, their non-custodial father.

Authorities said in a press release that the children, ages 5 to 14, were last seen Sunday in Riverton, Wyo., And are believed to be in Colorado. Police ask anyone who sees them to call 911. All the children have brown hair and brown eyes:

Xavier Potter – 14 years old, 5 ft 5, 110 lbs.

Raelee Potter – 11 years old, 5 ft 0, 120 lbs.

Devine Peace Potter – 6 years, 4 ft 6, 50 lbs.

David Villegas – 5 years, 4 ft. 0, 30 lbs.