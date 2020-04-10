Alternative Premier League team of the season: Completion XI | Football news

Which player has scored five goals with just 10 shots this season? And who is the only goalkeeper to record a target shot?







This week, we're looking at the best alternative XIs of the Premier League season.

The latest installment is a team filled with the most ruthless finalists, with players converting a higher percentage of chances than anyone else in their position.

As with each of these Alternatives XI, a 4-3-3 formation will be used and, for the conversion of shots, the players must have scored at least three goals and have had an adequate number of shots for their position.

Defending

This season's most clinical defense also contains one of the best defenders in the division. Liverpool & # 39; s Virgil van Dijk He has found the net four times, a maximum set for Premier League defenders, with just 23 goal attempts. Partners with Brighton Adam Webster in the center of the back, whose three goals come from just 14 shots this season.

Leicester & # 39; s Ricardo Pereira and the one from Chelsea Marcos Alonso – who scored from each of his last three shots on target – then have the team on the sideline. Perhaps surprisingly, no Newcastle player, who has scored more goals through defenders than any other team this season, makes the lineup.

Ben Foster is selected, being the only goalkeeper to register a target shot in the Premier League this season.

Midfield

Only two players have a better shot conversion rate than Sadio Mane this season.

In the midfield, Give it there He is the first choice, converting an impressive 20 percent of his chances, the most of any midfielder in this ranking. The Tottenham midfielder has eight goals in 40 attempts this season.

The next two midfielders play for the lowest-scoring teams in the Premier League, in Norwich and Newcastle, making their returns even more valuable to their clubs.

Todd cantwell He hasn't scored since New Year's Day, but he was especially clinical during the first half of the season, while Jonjo Shelvey He has five goals with just 10 shots on goal this season.

Attack

Despite cooling slightly in 2020, Leicester & # 39; s Jamie Vardy He has been the Premier League's best pure finalist this season, scoring one in three of his chances, by far the Premier League's leading ratio and one of the best returns in recent seasons.

Along with Vardy comes Arsenal. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the one from Liverpool Sadio Mane, in a lethal strike force combining exactly 50 Premier League goals between them this season.

What is lost in creative production on this side would surely make up for its predatory instincts against the goal.