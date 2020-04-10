All of these Apple TV + originals can now be viewed for free in quarantine – BGR

Apple has made some of its most popular original content on Apple TV + free.

Some of the shows you can now watch for free on Apple TV + include Dickinson, For All Mankind, Little America, and Servant. There are also free children's shows and a documentary.

Oprah also produced a program with a series of conversations with experts about COVID-19.

One of the few things that keeps me sane, and I am sure that is also true for many of you, is to stream countless hours of television while sitting at home, in the world's quarantine, for the 33rd consecutive day. No matter how long the new coronavirus pandemic keeps us locked up inside, we're not going to run out of streaming shows and movies, and that list was made a little longer this week, as Apple joins HBO and others for create your content. free to watch

As reported by Variety On Thursday, a wide range of Apple TV + programming is now available for everyone to watch without a subscription. All you need to do is download the Apple TV app to a compatible device and find the Free for all section. You can also watch the free episodes in your browser at tv.apple.com.

Here's all the free content on Apple TV + during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Variety:

Documentary film

Original series

Children's shows

Apple TV + didn't make as much of an impact at launch as Apple expected it to, but in the months that followed, several of the platform's original shows have received quite a bit of excitement. Little america, produced by Kumail Nanjiani (known for Silicon Valley, The great sickand will soon star in Marvel & # 39; s The eternal), is one of those programs, which tells a series of stories about the life of immigrants in the United States from the perspective of different characters.

In addition to the content mentioned above, Oprah Winfrey has also shared a new show called Oprah speaks COVID-19, in which the talk show host, actress, and philanthropist "has remote conversations with experts and ordinary people to provide information, meaning, and tangible advice to the human spirit." The first episode features Idris Elba, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 last month and has been very outspoken about his recovery process.

If you were wondering if Apple TV + was worth the $ 4.99 / mo or not, and you haven't had a chance to take advantage of the one-year free subscription Apple includes with the new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac Shopping, this is the perfect time to see what the service offers, even if The morning show – the Apple TV + flagship series – is not part of this free collection for everyone.

