All Blacks coach Grant Fox on the effect of the coronavirus on New Zealand rugby | Rugby Union News





Black coach Grant Fox talks exclusively to James Gemmell about the effect of Covid-19 on New Zealand rugby

All Blacks coach Grant Fox talks exclusively to James Gemmell of Sky Sports Rugby about what the coronavirus pandemic could mean for New Zealand rugby in the future …

The All Blacks are preparing for the possibility of a season that lasts up to 18 months, when national and international rugby will return after the global blockade by coronavirus, according to former All Black, now the national team's coach, Fox.

As such, All Black coaches and managers have begun to view the current rest at stake as a new "offseason,quot; as alternative options are being considered to support the financial health of the game in New Zealand.

Nationally, Super Rugby remains on hold, with international tours to the southern hemisphere in July increasingly in doubt, and the Rugby Championship, which will begin in August, next in line.

"It could be argued right now that we are out of season because we are not playing. We could consider this our summer as we are heading into winter, and rugby is playing next summer (southern hemisphere)," Fox said. Sky Sports.

The entire New Zealand rugby season is likely to be turned upside down.

"We could be affected for the next 18 months, in terms of what a calendar would look like. We hope that by 2021 there will be some form of normality, but it could mean that we are playing rugby for an extended period of time."

There are plans underway in New Zealand, whose geographic isolation and early response to the coronavirus pandemic has had encouraging results, to bring rugby back to fans as soon as it's deemed safe to do so, including a paired, New Zealand-only, Super rugby competition.

"It would take only the five Super Rugby franchises, playing each other at home and away, which means that each week a team has a break."

"Now, the July international window seems less and less likely, so there is an argument that could just drive and move forward."

"Hopefully that doesn't affect our Miter 10 Cup, which might get stronger with the large number of All Blacks playing."

There is a possibility that the five Kiwi franchises will return to Super Rugby action before the rest

In recent years, the provincial Miter 10 Cup has been seen largely as a development tool for young talent, with little or no All Black involvement on the front line. It occupies roughly the same time window as the Rugby Championship, but you could see the best players in the nation return to their provinces if international travel remains closed.

Elsewhere, there are ongoing discussions to provide more meaningful rugby for everyone interested in the game.

The & # 39; decision maker & # 39; of the British and Irish Lions (after the 2017 draw series) has been discussed as a warm-up for the 2021 tour by Chiefs Super Rugby coach Warren Gatland, who is returning to train the Lions in South Africa next year .

Within New Zealand, there have also been discussions to retrieve the traditional 'North vs South' accessory.

"If the All Blacks don't have a chance to play this year because there can't be international travel, then we have to do something for the fans, the players, the sponsors, all the people who are intertwined in this," Fox added.

Fix (right) alongside former All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan

"That's just one of the 'what if' scenarios, and it might not be divided by the island where you play now, it could be where you went to school or where you were born. Find a way to mix talent , and I think that game would create a lot of interest.

"A body as big as New Zealand Rugby will suffer a major revenue cut, and playing games is a big part of how they make their money, like all rugby unions around the world, so the sooner we can get back to some normal form the better.

"And if that means doing something completely different for 18 months, well, maybe that's what we have to do."

Fox believes rugby governance and union relations are likely to change forever

Despite the disruption, former fly half All Black, World Cup winner in 1987, may see the opportunity for forced positive change in the way the global game works.

"I don't think anything is ever the same. Who would have thought that big unions with all the wealth and reserves they have could get down on their knees for something like this, as fast as this."

"Maybe we all think, 'is arguing and fighting over certain things really as important as we ever thought it was, given what we've just been through? Is now the time to rethink how we do things?'