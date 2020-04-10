All Apple iPhone 12 models will arrive in September, with one major exception: BGR

Apple's iPhone 9 will likely launch next week according to a new analyst report.

The coronavirus has delayed the iPhone 12 development process by two weeks.

Apple's iPhone 12 models will still launch in September, while the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 model will launch in October.

There has been a lot of speculation about Apple's iPhone release schedule, as it relates to both the iPhone 9 and iPhone 12. Of course, the great coronavirus pandemic has completely disrupted Apple's development process and any release schedule initial you have had.

The iPhone 9, for example, was originally supposed to hit stores sometime in March, according to a handful of reliable sources. The March release date made sense given that the original iPhone SE, which is essentially the predecessor to the iPhone 9, was released in March 2016.

A new research note from GF Securities analyst Jeff Pu (via MacRumors) Now claims that the compact device, which will feature a 4.7-inch LCD display with Touch ID, will launch in mid-April. We've seen some previous reports claiming that the iPhone 9 would arrive last week, so we recommend that you take the Pu report with a little salt. That said, there is no denying that the evidence pointing to an iPhone 9 launch in April is growing and increasingly difficult to ignore.

As for the iPhone 12, Pu anticipates that several problems resulting from the coronavirus pandemic have impacted the device's development schedule in about two weeks. The report states:

As a result, Pu currently expects the 5.4-inch and two 6.1-inch models to be available in September, followed by the 6.7-inch model in October. This two-phase deployment would be similar to 2018, when the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max launched in September, followed by the iPhone XR in October.

It is worth noting that there is nothing written at this time as the situation surrounding the coronavirus remains fluid and is changing from week to week. To this end, we have seen reports that Apple will not make a firm decision regarding the iPhone 12 launch schedule until sometime next month.

As we've highlighted before, the iPhone 12 launch doesn't just hinge on finishing engineering and starting mass production. There is also an economic factor to consider. Remember, with millions of people around the world locked out, and with unemployment in the United States reaching new heights, the demand for luxury devices like a new iPhone may be significantly less in the coming months. As others have pointed out, the iPhone 12 will be the first iPhone to support 5G, and Apple would ideally like to launch it with a lot of fanfare rather than launching it in an economic environment when people couldn't care less.

