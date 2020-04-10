Akshay Kumar donates 3 million rupees to the BMC

Akshay Kumar is without a doubt one of Bollywood's biggest stars. And the star lives up to its status over and over again. Since the coronavirus pandemic erupted, it has been at the forefront helping in any way it can. First, he donated Rs 25 crs to PM-CARES for relief work. Then it has constantly appeared on television, making people aware of the virus, urging them to maintain social distance and hygiene. He even produced the song Muskuraeyga India to spread some joy.

Now the actor has also done his part for the city of Mumbai. He has donated Rs 3 crs to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to help manufacture personal protective equipment, masks, and rapid test kits for municipal and health workers. Akshay surely leads the march against the crown from the front. Say hello to your spirit.