AG Nessel Warns Michiganans of Door-to-Door Scammers – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (DETROIT Up News Info) – In an effort to be proactive, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel warns residents of door-to-door scam artists that they may try to impersonate government officials offering information on stimulus controls, unemployment benefits or other programs and services implemented during coronavirus disease. 2019 pandemic (COVID-19).

"While we are not aware of any specific cases of door-to-door scammers in Michigan, residents must be prepared for anything in this time of emergency," said Nessel. Scammers will try to trick you and steal personal information or money in many ways, and going door to door is not a new tactic. Don't fall for these tricks.

Any contact by someone posing as an individual must be verified by requesting credentials or by independently contacting the agency or entity that the person claims to represent. Reports of any door-to-door scammer must be reported to law enforcement agencies where the scam is taking place and can be reported to the Attorney General's Consumer Protection team.

Reports can be submitted online or by calling the Consumer Protection advice line at 877-765-8388.

Scammers could impersonate government officials who provide unemployment assistance, utility workers who provide services, or even census workers. Scam artists will often try to request some kind of fee in exchange for the service offered, or persuade a person to provide personal or financial information.

Do not provide information to unsolicited applicants, including by phone, email, or social media.