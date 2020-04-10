After second death, union calls for closure of Greeley plant

A union representing 3,000 employees at JBS 'meat packing plant in Greeley has urged Governor Jared Polis to close the facility after the death of a second coronavirus-related worker there.

The death of Conchas de la Cruz, 60, from coronavirus was announced on Friday by United Food & Commercial Workers Local 7. A 78-year-old employee, Saúl Sánchez, died earlier in the week from the virus.

"One death is a tragedy: Two deaths on the same floor are beyond human understanding," wrote Kim Cordova, the president of Local 7, in a letter to Polis and Weld County health officials. “With regret, we have no choice but to conclude that the time for collaborative efforts has ceased. JBS has left us no alternative. "

A JBS spokesperson said the plant will be closed for a three-day vacation weekend, as scheduled, plus on Tuesday to ensure employees can be evaluated. The company says it is spending $ 1 million on coronavirus testing for its 6,000 employees.

During a White House briefing, Vice President Mike Pence said he spoke with Polis, as well as US Senator Cory Gardner, R-Yuma, about the Greeley plant.

"Right now, our team is working with the governor and the senator to ensure that we (send) evidence resources," Pence said. “Right now, there are about 14 people hospitalized. Perhaps 200 to 300 in the workforce have been affected. "

Polis was asked at a press conference on Friday about the situation at JBS and, while declining to offer any opinion on the conditions there and the workers' experiences, he said he had contacted the White House about the plant.

“My discussion with the vice president simply ensured that he was aware of the importance of the plant to our national food security, to our farmers and ranchers, and we discussed plans to ensure that they can operate with additional support and security. Polis told reporters.

Córdova says he knows 42 union members, as well as eight JBS non-union employees, who tested positive for COVID-19. Five of them are hospitalized.

"Local 7 believes that there may be significantly more individuals in the plant carrying the virus, but they may be asymptomatic, not evaluated or afraid to present themselves as they are not eligible for sick pay," he wrote to Polis.

President Donald Trump was asked Friday whether the federal government would prioritize testing for coronavirus at food processing plants across the United States.

"Well, you ask about what happened … in Denver," the president said, apparently referring to the Greeley plant 50 miles north of the capital city. "Because in Denver, I said," What's going on? "We're looking at this graph where everything looks beautiful and it's falling and then you have this peak. I said, 'What happened to Denver?' A lot of (sick) people, very quickly."

"I just saw him this morning," added Trump. "I'm looking at everything without a problem, going down, finishing off, then you have this peak in Denver. It's like," Where did this come from? "So, let's see that. And we don't want cases like that to happen. But this kind of thing They can happen. This is very complex. This is a very brilliant enemy. You know, it is a brilliant enemy. "

Córdoba and the union believe that the plant should be closed for a week and that deep cleanings would be carried out during those seven days. The union also told the governor on Friday that masks and other protective equipment must be provided to employees. Local 7 also requires that a risk payment be assigned.

At his press conference, Polis indicated that cleanup and coronavirus tests will be conducted for employees, in coordination with the county health department. In a statement Friday afternoon, he praised the closing of the company's holiday weekend.

"The time to act is now," Cordova wrote to Polis. "The time to seek JBS,quot; fast compliance "has long passed. Half measures or late responses will not suffice. With each passing day, the lives of more employees are at risk."

JBS USA operates 65 facilities in the United States. The company closed a processing plant in Souderton, Pennsylvania, for two weeks after several members of the management team fell ill with flu-like symptoms that could have been COVID-19.

Join our Facebook group for the latest updates on Coronavirus in Colorado.