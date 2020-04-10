After months of denial, Russia admits the virus is taking over

MOSCOW – Moscow authorities said on Friday that an increase in coronavirus cases here, still relatively few compared to New York, but increasing rapidly, had already pushed the city's health system to its limit.
Warning that the outbreak in the Russian capital was far from its peak, Anastasia Rakova, deputy mayor for health, said the number of people hospitalized with the virus-related illness in Moscow had more than doubled over the past week to 6,500. Almost half of those infected are under the age of 45.
The city's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, raised a new alarm, saying that the virus "is gaining momentum,quot; and that "the situation is becoming increasingly problematic."
An avalanche of bad news on Friday about the outbreak indicated that Russia, so far relatively free from the ravages of the virus, has begun the same heartbreaking path that countries as affected as Italy and now the United States took weeks ago. This has dashed hopes in the Kremlin that its decision in late January to close Russia's long border with China, the original source of the virus, and then limit travel from Europe, had contained the outbreak.
President Vladimir V. Putin, who generally takes the lead with great fanfare in times of crisis, has remained in the background. He retired to his residence in the countryside outside Moscow, leaving Sobyanin, the mayor and Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, to take the heat of a health crisis that now seems to be worsening.
Ms Rakova, the Moscow official, warned that the ambulance service and hospitals in the capital were now on the edge. The virus has also begun to wreak havoc in Russia's vast interior, where the rickety health system appears to be contributing to the spread of the pathogen.
Hospitals in at least two regions are already overwhelmed by infected patients. In Syktyvkar, the capital of the Komi oil-producing region northeast of Moscow, the main hospital has more than 200 infected people, while dozens of medical personnel and more than 1,000 patients in a hospital in Ufa, 700 miles east. from Moscow, they have been ordered not to leave the premises after 170 people tested positive.
Deviating from previous official assurances that Russia is well prepared for a possible crush on patients, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko warned on Friday that the country's health services were now "experiencing stress with regard to supplies," including supplying personal protective equipment and fans
And with Mr. Putin having recently accomplished a propaganda coup by sending aircraft loads of such medical supplies to a variety of countries, Including the United States, shortage reports could become a sore spot.
With little good news to celebrate on earth, Putin spoke with Russian and American astronauts aboard the international space station on Friday, congratulating them on their safe arrival in space aboard a Russian rocket launched Thursday. Staying away from the coronavirus crisis, Putin also chaired a conference call on Russia's aerospace industry.
Moscow reported 1,124 new cases of confirmed coronavirus infections on Friday, bringing the total in the city to 7,822, compared to more than 80,000 in New York City. Authorities in the Russian capital, which accounts for two-thirds of all cases in the country, last week ordered residents to stay home, except to buy food and medicine and walk their dogs within 100 yards of their home. But eager to avoid too much disruption to the economy, they have done little to enforce the restrictions.
Police cars circulate through the city conveying a message calling on "dear citizens,quot; to stay inside, and the mayor, Mr. Sobyanin, has made an increasingly insistent call for Muscovites to continue quarantine rules. On Friday, he warned that Moscow was still "somewhere at the base of the peak,quot; and needed to prepare for "a serious test ahead."
After weeks of debate over the accuracy of the official figures, an official letter to Moscow hospital managers leaked online and appeared to support accusations by Kremlin critics that Russia's relatively low numbers of coronavirus were not true. The letter, signed by the head of the Moscow health department Aleksei Khripun, acknowledged that the tests had been compromised by a "very high number of false results,quot; that masked the true scope of Covid-19.
Anastasia Vasilieva, director of an independent doctors' union, accused the government of minimizing the number of cases by deliberately misclassifying Covid-19 as pneumonia. She was detained last week in what was seen as punishment for puncturing an official narrative that everything is under control.
But Russia's health minister, Mr. Murashko, has since come close to acknowledging a widespread misclassification. In an interview on state television, he said that patients with pneumonia will now be treated in the same way as those confirmed with coronavirus.