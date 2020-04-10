After months of denial, Russia admits the virus is taking over

MOSCOW – Moscow authorities said on Friday that an increase in coronavirus cases here, still relatively few compared to New York, but increasing rapidly, had already pushed the city's health system to its limit.

Warning that the outbreak in the Russian capital was far from its peak, Anastasia Rakova, deputy mayor for health, said the number of people hospitalized with the virus-related illness in Moscow had more than doubled over the past week to 6,500. Almost half of those infected are under the age of 45.

The city's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, raised a new alarm, saying that the virus "is gaining momentum,quot; and that "the situation is becoming increasingly problematic."

An avalanche of bad news on Friday about the outbreak indicated that Russia, so far relatively free from the ravages of the virus, has begun the same heartbreaking path that countries as affected as Italy and now the United States took weeks ago. This has dashed hopes in the Kremlin that its decision in late January to close Russia's long border with China, the original source of the virus, and then limit travel from Europe, had contained the outbreak.