After months in space, astronauts return to the changed world

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida (AP) – Two NASA astronauts said on Friday they hope it will be difficult to return to such a dramatically changed world next week, after more than half a year on the International Space Station.

Andrew Morgan said the crew has tried to keep abreast of news of the pandemic. But it is difficult to understand what is really happening and what to expect, he noted, when his nine-month mission ends next Friday.

"It is quite surreal for us to see how this whole situation unfolds on the planet below," said Jessica Meir, who participated in the first women's spacewalk last fall. "We can tell you that Earth still looks as impressive as ever from here, making it hard to believe all the changes that have taken place since we have both been here."

As an Army emergency physician, Morgan said he feels a little guilty when he returns in the middle of the medical crisis.

"It is very difficult to understand," Morgan told reporters.

Meir said it will be difficult not to be able to hug family and friends after seven months off the planet. She anticipates feeling even more isolated on Earth than in space.

"We are so busy with so many other amazing activities and we have this amazing viewpoint of Earth underneath, that we really don't feel that much isolation," Meir said.

"Then we'll see how it goes and how I adjust," he said. "But of course it will be wonderful to see some family and friends, at least virtually and from a distance for now."

Morgan flew to the space station last July and Meir last September. They will return in a Soyuz capsule with the Russian Oleg Skripochka, landing in Kazakhstan. His departure will leave three astronauts on board, who arrived on Thursday.

All three will return exactly 50 years after Apollo 13 astronauts splashed into the Pacific. An oxygen tank explosion canceled the landing mission.

"Once again, now there is a crisis and the crisis is on Earth," said Morgan.

The Associated Press Department of Health and Science receives support from the Department of Scientific Education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

