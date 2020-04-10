Activists Call for Release of Santa Rita Inmates Due to COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

DUBLIN (Up News Info SF) – A coalition of activist groups on Thursday asked Alameda County Sheriff Gregory Ahern to release all inmates at Dublin's Santa Rita Prison because they say their health is at risk due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

At a virtual press conference organized by the Santa Rita Jail Solidarity Coalition, Amber Akemi Piatt of Human Impact Partners, an Oakland-based nonprofit, said: "Free everyone, especially the most vulnerable to become infected,quot;.

James Burch of St. James Infirmary, a non-profit organization serving sex workers throughout the Bay Area, did not come to call for all inmates to be released, but said: “The immediate focus should be in those who are at the highest risk of contracting COVID-19. "

Burch said Ahern and Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O & # 39; Malley's failure to free more Santa Rita inmates "will lead to the deaths of our loved ones."

Activists held their press conference in the wake of Wednesday's revelation that 11 inmates in jail have tested positive for the coronavirus so far, with the results of seven additional inmates still pending.

Subsequent figures released by Alameda County officials confirmed a total of 12 cases of COVID-19 inmates, plus two other positive cases between staff and contractors at the jail facilities.

On Wednesday, it was also announced that Ghost Ship defendant Derick Almena would likely be released and placed under electronic surveillance before his new trial scheduled for July. No specific date and time of the release of Almena had been provided.

In a separate press release, Alameda County Public Defender Brendon Woods asked the District Attorney's Office and other county court officials to immediately release all inmates who have less than six months or less to comply. in jail.

"We have been sounding the alarm for more than three weeks and now we are on the brink of the virus that is raging the jail," Woods said in a statement.

Woods estimated that there are about 115 inmates who are scheduled to be released within the next six months, including about 60 who are scheduled to be released in late May.

"We want these people to come out right now. What possible justification can the district attorney offer to keep them locked up for three more weeks amid this virus? Woods said. "A county jail sentence should not be a potential death sentence."

The jail averaged about 2,650 inmates before the coronavirus outbreak, but its population has now dropped to 1,957, the sheriff's spokesman sergeant. Ray Kelly said Thursday.

Kelly said that Ahern, along with O'Malley, Woods and Alameda County Superior Court Justice Judge Tara Desautels, has already released some 600 low-level criminals from Santa Rita.

Kelly said an additional 54 inmates facing misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges appear to be eligible for release without bond under recent guidelines issued by the California Judicial Council, and another 130 inmates may qualify for release with amounts of low deposit.

He said 214 other inmates who have been convicted could modify their terms if authorized by the district attorney.

But Kelly said 90 percent of inmates in Santa Rita are locked up for violent crimes, including homicides, sexual assaults, and crimes against children, and insisted: "We cannot let those people out."

"Beyond every case there are victims and a massive release of prisoners would have a tremendous impact on public safety," said Kelly. "There are prison activists in the community who want us to free everyone and empty the prison and turn off the lights and that is not going to happen."

Some of the speakers at the Santa Rita Jail Solidarity press conference alleged that medical care at the facilities is inadequate and that inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 are not being adequately treated.

But Kelly denied it.

"We have a very solid plan and that plan is effective," he said.

Kelly said that none of the 11 inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 had to be hospitalized and "all are stable and appear to be on the road to recovery."

District Attorney spokeswoman Teresa Drenick said in a statement that her office "has been working diligently for weeks with the public defender, all defense attorneys and justice partners to systematically release people who do not pose a risk of harm for the community or a crime victim. "

"What we cannot do is jeopardize the safety of the victims or the community. We must take the necessary precautions and care to ensure the health of inmates and prison staff without sacrificing the safety of victims or the well-being of the county, "the statement read. "It is very disappointing that the Public Defender has chosen this moment of crisis to defend and make politically divisive and false statements when what the circumstances demand of all public officials is unity and collaboration."