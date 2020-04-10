ABC Sets Music TV Special – Deadline

Christina Aguilera, Kristin Chenoweth and Luke Evans are among the stars who will participate in a Disney musical special for ABC.

The station has established The Disney Family Singalong, a one-hour special event, to launch on Thursday, April 16 at 8 p.m. The special will fill the void left by the fire drama movement Station 19 to the Grey's Anatomy, after the medical drama was forced to raise its season finale as a result of the Coronavirus production shutdown.

The national song will feature celebrities and their families who will perform their favorite Disney songs from their own homes. Others involved in the remote performances, including Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Michael Bublé, Auliʻi Cravalho, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Little Big Town, Kenny Ortega, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, Amber Riley and John Stamos.

The show will also feature an animated character to guide on-screen lyrics where audiences can follow their favorite celebrities as they sing songs from Disney classics, including Beauty and the beast, the little mermaid and Toy Story as well as recent titles like Frozen moana and High School Musical.

The special will also broadcast talented public service announcements from across Walt Disney Television to raise awareness of Feeding America's vast network and resources for people in the country who are in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19. .

"If there's one thing we've all learned in the past few weeks, it's appreciating every moment and the importance of connection, whether it's through laughter, stories, or music. We look forward to helping create some new unforgettable moments around the house everyone in a way that only Disney magic can, "said Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment.