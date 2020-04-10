ABC News to Present Coronavirus Podcast Series "The Essentials" – Deadline

ABC News will debut a 10-part podcast series with audio magazines of doctors, nurses, police and other workers on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis.

The series, The essential: inside the curve, will debut on Saturday as part of the ABC Audio podcast Start ite, before breaking into their own diet on April 25.

In the first episode, Dr. Hadi Halazun, a 39-year-old cardiologist, talks about being separated from his family while working at a New York City hospital and having to practice social distancing in his spare time.

"One of the most difficult parts of this disease is that many of the sickest patients are on breathing machines and sedated for a very long time, and you can never meet them," he says in the episode. "You can never talk to them. You never know who they are, and that is very difficult for doctors and nurses and for anyone who cares for them. ”

He also talks about his first patient who died of coronavirus, and how difficult it was to deal with the fact that, due to social estrangement, the patient's wife was only able to see him in the last moments of his life.

"I actually went back to my office and started crying, because it's not fair," says Halazun in the episode. "For her, these are her last memories of him, and he had been in the hospital for a week, and all she could hear about his condition on the phone."

The episodes will feature audio reflections from others, including police and paramedics, as well as from those still working in the field during the epidemic, including transportation and sanitation workers.

The essential It is produced by the ABC News Research Unit and ABC Audio.

ABC News has also been producing another podcast related to the coronavirus crisis, COVID-19: what you need to know, organized by correspondent Aaron Katersky and with question and answer sessions with the network's main medical correspondent, Dr. Jennifer Ashton. They also update on the daily audio podcast Start Here, hosted by Brad Mielke.

The new episodes will be available every Saturday for free on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Pandora, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn and the ABC News app.