Aaron Wan-Bissaka shows signs of becoming a full back for Manchester United | Football news

The postponement of football was unfortunately timed for Manchester United. With their 2-0 win over Manchester City and LASK's beating of 5-0, they had just extended their undefeated streak to 11 games. It felt like things were finally coming together under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Bruno Fernandes, a revelation from his £ 68m move from Sporting Lisbon, and Odion Ighalo, another January signing that launched, have drawn the most applause for the team's recent upgrade. But it is not just the new faces that deserve recognition.

A good part of it should be reserved for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The 22-year-old's defensive prowess has been evident during his first season at Old Trafford. Wes Brown described him as one of the best individual defenders he had ever seen in conversation with Sky Sports in January. Jamie Carragher was equally appreciative after keeping Raheem Sterling quiet in the Manchester derby last month. "I don't think anyone can beat him," he said in Monday Night Football.

But what's most encouraging for United fans is that the right-back is beginning to develop attacking qualities to complement his defensive strengths. The only criticism of Wan-Bissaka this season has been that he has not contributed offensively enough. Now, however, such a difficult player to beat at one end of the field is becoming difficult to contain at the other.

He could be seen during the 2-0 victory over Chelsea in February, when he squirmed and walked away from Willian before producing an evil crossover to set Anthony Martial's goal, and while that was only his second Premier League assist this season. He has to go down the road to catch Trent Alexander-Arnold in that regard: there has been much more evidence of his improvement.

It is evident in the statistics. Since Manchester United's 4-1 win over Newcastle on Boxing Day, when Wan-Bissaka bested Jetro Willems and set up Marcus Rashford's goal, his numbers of crosses, dribbling and opportunities created by 90 minutes have increased significantly.

His total assists could also be higher. Of course, there have been times when his delivery has disappointed him, but on other occasions it has been a waste of his teammates.

In the January 2-0 loss to Liverpool, Andreas Pereira lost his fly pass through the six-yard box. Against Burnley a few days later, his dangerous deliveries produced a series of opportunities that Martial and Juan Mata could not take advantage of. In the 0-0 draw with Wolves after that, he created a glorious opportunity for Diogo Dalot to beat him to death.

Wan-Bissaka has benefited from the presentation of Fernandes, whose class and composure on the ball has lifted the entire team, and has also helped him have a new goal for his crossings. Ighalo's arrival at Old Trafford raised his eyebrows, but the former Watford man is a natural center forward who thrives on the kind of service that full overlapping support can provide.

The pair have only spent 139 minutes on the field together so far, Ighalo was still improving his fitness, but the first signs are encouraging. Ighalo is already averaging three times as many touches in the opposition box for 90 minutes than Rashford or Martial. "We haven't had too many numbers in the box," Solskjaer acknowledged in February.

Wan-Bissaka can now send the ball into the danger zone knowing that there is a much better chance that it will end up at the back of the net. However, most importantly, you are no longer inhibited by lack of confidence in the final third. Wan-Bissaka seemed uncomfortable in the middle of the opposition during the first months of the season, but now he attacks with the same aggression and intention with which he defends.

Not surprisingly, it took Wan-Bissaka a while to build that trust. He may have started as a winger at the Crystal Palace academy, but he broke into the top side as a full-back and, with Wilfried Zaha free to attack in front of him, his only priority on Roy Hodgson's side was to make sure They were not exposed to the defensive.

He did it superbly, of course, and it's a testament to his character that he was able to continue in the same way this season despite all the pressure and expectations of a £ 50 million move to Old Trafford.

Many young players would have struggled with the step forward, but Wan-Bissaka took it easy, going directly aside on the opening day of the campaign and holding his spot ever since.

Solskjaer has repeatedly praised Wan-Bissaka's work ethic, describing him as a "humble boy, hard-working with great values,quot; in December, and it is typical of him that he is now using the lock to reflect on his progress thus far and assess The areas needing further improvement.

"Part of my plan to deal with all the free time is to watch our games this season," he told United's official website this week. "It gives me an opportunity to look back on what we have done and learn from it for when we can go back to doing what we love."

"When you look back at our performances from the first weeks of the season compared to how we played in the weeks leading up to the close, the improvements are clear to see. You can see how confident we are getting ahead of the target and we & # 39 we're just getting better as a team. "

Wan-Bissaka was referring to United's collective improvement, but those comments could easily have been made about him. Recent evidence suggests that he is becoming the full Manchester United he always hoped he would be. The hope now is that he will continue where he left off when the action resumes.