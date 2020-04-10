A year like no other since World War II for Augusta – Up News Info

The Masters are so intertwined with Augusta, that they added an extra day for spring break.

You see, the first full week of April is not just a punctual time for this place.

It is their identity, their way of life, their path to success.

A restaurant or bar can take a great step towards the profitability of the business that it generates in a single week. An industry ahead of its time grew out of locals who rent their homes to strangers to accommodate the influx of fans, sponsors, and the media. From ticket brokers to makeshift parking attendants, it seems like everyone in the East Georgia town of 200,000 has figured out a way to make money from the first major golf championship of the year.

But the Masters is more than just trade. Relationships are made in the course, perhaps over a pepper cheese sandwich. Or later, with a bourbon and a night cigar. Then the whole cycle repeats, year after year, decade after decade.

Somehow, it has the feeling of a family reunion.

"Obviously we did a lot of business that week," said Mark Cumins, who 35 years ago co-founded one of the city's most famous restaurants, the TBonz Steakhouse, just at the end of the Augusta National Golf Club. "But it's not just the money. People have been here for a long time. We like them. Although it's a busy week, busy, busy, it's a good time. That's what makes the Masters special."

Of course, this tradition, unlike any other, is suspended at this time. The coronavirus pandemic has killed thousands, forced almost everyone to curl up in their homes and shut down sporting events around the world. In the coming weeks, The Associated Press will examine how the cancellation or postponement of iconic sporting events impacts cities and communities.

For the first time since a three-year hiatus during World War II, the Masters will not be held in its usual place on the calendar, serving as a kind of unofficial start to spring.

The tournament is now slated for November, when all those booming units and complicated putts will be accompanied by the changing leaves of autumn rather than the azaleas shining in all their colorful glory, the hope of spring replaced by the gloom of a winter. imminent.

Everyone wonders what a Fall Masters will be like, what the world will be like in seven months.

"We don't know what the rules of knowledge will be," Cumins said. "Are people going to want to go to crowded places?"

Until now, Teacher Week has always coincided with Spring Break for Augusta schools, largely to accommodate another tradition that predates the Airbnb era. Many locals leave their homes during the week, go on vacation, and free up space for all those visitors who may not be able to be served by the city's limited hotel space.

Even that comes with an added touch of Augusta.

Since the tournament does not end until Sunday night, and most tenants must stay until the following morning, schools added an additional day to the weeklong break. Children do not have to resume classes until Tuesday after the Masters.

"Of my friends, I would say that 80 to 90 percent probably rent their houses, and have been for years," said Suzi Hall, whose two-story house is just a few miles from the field. "It is a great industry."

For at least 15 years, Hall and her husband have rented their five-bedroom house to a contingent of AP reporters and editors who cover the Masters.

Her two daughters were girls when that tradition began.

Now, one is married, the other has just finished graduate school.

Washington Road is often the epicenter of Teacher's Week, a hodgepodge of sprawling shopping malls, fast food outlets, and of course John Daly, who sets up his camper in the Hooters parking lot to sign autographs, pose for photos, and sell all kinds of kitsch merchandise.

This week, the parking lot is empty, aside from the barriers adorned with hastily drawn signs, showing customers where they can pick up take-away orders.

The Masters' rampage extends beyond Washington Road. A few miles away, the French Market Grille would normally be in the middle of spreading Cajun spicy cuisine in crowded houses. Instead, owner Walter Clay has been making dinners for laid off employees who need all the help they can get.

"During the Masters, we do business for a month," said Clay, who also owns another popular restaurant, Raes Coastal Cafe. "Then we do another month in the next three weeks. That's good. It's like running a business with 12 months of expenses but 13 months of income."

The Masters has a trickle effect on the entire Augusta economy.

For example, all houses that are rented require additional cleaning services during the week. Those jobs are not necessary at this time, of course. That is a financial blow for those who can least absorb it.

"This is a game changer for a lot of people," said Hall.

In fact, this is a city that marks time for its distinctive event.

How many days are missing for the Masters?

Then, as soon as it ends, they start counting again.

Now all they can do is wait.