A look at the latest updates on COVID-19

New confirmed case counts and deaths linked to the new coronavirus in Colorado released Thursday seemed to indicate a significant increase in new cases, however, authorities cautioned that part of the increase in the data was due to the addition of older cases to previous dates.

As of Friday morning, Colorado had 226 confirmed deaths and more than 6,200 confirmed cases related to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the economic consequences continued to deepen, as state lawmakers said they are preparing a coup of up to $ 3 billion for state coffers. On the labor front, an additional 6.6 million people applied for unemployment benefits in the US. USA, Including 46,000 in Colorado. We have more information and resources on unemployment benefits and how to apply in Colorado here.

The impact of the virus on the daily lives of Coloradoers, of course, continues as well, with the emergence of virtual Easter egg searches and new tips on what to do (and not do) with hair now that salons are closed .

Remember, everyone in Colorado has been asked to wear non-medical masks when they are out of their homes to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Do you want to know how to make one? There are many ideas floating around in our coronavirus-focused Facebook group.

We also look forward to hearing from you. Tell us what the coronavirus outbreak is like and submit your story here.

Throughout the day, we'll share the latest coverage from Denver Post journalists on the coronavirus outbreak on this page.

Here are the updates for April 9.

