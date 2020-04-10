99.8% of workforce in IT sector unable to work remotely: study – Latest news

Amid the ongoing national blockade when all organizations in the IT sector are engaging their employees in remote or home work, a study has revealed that only 0.2 percent of the workforce in the IT industry is highly productive. the information technology sector is unable to work from home and only 0.2 percent are champions of & # 39; Work from home & # 39; and exhibit high productivity attributes, according to research-backed study by innovative company SCIKEY MindMatch.

The subsequent study indicated that 99.8 percent of the workforce lacks at least one of the qualities, including resistance to learning and exploration (95 percent), lack of practical communication skills (65 percent), and lack of planning and execution (71 percent)

As each individual is driven by a different strength and identifying an employee's strength and weakness plays a crucial role in improving remote productivity, companies can improve the productivity of their employees based on their personality types, the study opined.

The study also said that 16.97 percent of employees are motivated by the challenge and that those people should be assigned challenging tasks and can work smoothly with minimal intervention.

He identified 17 percent of employees as instructional driven and need clear direction to perform a task.

When interacting with these employees, especially in the remote work setting, close attention should be paid to the details of the tasks assigned to them, he added.



The data revealed that 40.42 percent of the IT workforce is logic-driven, and to engage remotely with them makes it mandatory to assign them a task that is logic-driven and answer their queries, no matter how small or how many.

They are professionals at working alone, so remote work is not a challenge for people in the IT sector, as long as they can answer all their queries regarding the task.

About 12.7 percent of the IT workforce comprises employees who thrive on their social interactions, and as a result working from home is challenging for them.

They are not afraid of homework, but they fear the lack of social interaction and remote involvement, a daily virtual communication becomes mandatory and a face-to-face video conference is definitely stimulating, he added.

The study draws on more than 10,000 entries from job seekers in the IT sector in MindMatch's assessment through the SCIKEY Talent Trading Market.