6ix9ine's GF says the feds released him to find out who started the COVID-19 outbreak

Jade, Tekashi's 6ix9ine girlfriend, says the feds released her man so he could find out who started the coronavirus outbreak and snatch them away.

"Your King Is Back 🌈🌈💦💦💕💕🔥🔥🍀🍀💜❤️🧡💛💚💙 …." doesn't want me to tell you the reason why they were let out because they want him to find out who started the coronavirus, " subtitled the video.

The judge granted the rapper early release, citing his severe asthma as the reason. Asthma is one of the main pre-existing ones that can cause complications and possibly death if a person is infected with the virus.

