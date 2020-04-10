6ix9ine's GF says the feds released him to find out who started the COVID-19 outbreak

Jade, Tekashi's 6ix9ine girlfriend, says the feds released her man so he could find out who started the coronavirus outbreak and snatch them away.

"Your King Is Back 🌈🌈💦💦💕💕🔥🔥🍀🍀💜❤️🧡💛💚💙 …." doesn't want me to tell you the reason why they were let out because they want him to find out who started the coronavirus, " subtitled the video.

The judge granted the rapper early release, citing his severe asthma as the reason. Asthma is one of the main pre-existing ones that can cause complications and possibly death if a person is infected with the virus.

She also wants everyone to know that her boyfriend didn't criticize anyone.

"No, he wasn't ratating guys, he just talked a little bit ;-p 😜," he wrote.

We doubt that the Bloods who have been sitting in jail for years thanks to their testimony agree.

Check out Jade's video in the post below.