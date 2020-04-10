52 year old LisaRaye recreates the sexy dance scene of the Players Club! (Video)

The 1990s movie The Players Club has been trending on Netflix this week, and LisaRaye McCoy was trending on IG for different reasons, MTO News found.

To celebrate the film's revival, LisaRaye turned to IG yesterday and re-enacted her sexy strip dance from the film. And the 52-year-old actress showed that she still has some pretty good moves.

(see video above)

Lisaraye is an actress, model, businesswoman, and fashion designer.

McCoy is best known for playing Diana "Diamond,quot; Armstrong in the 1998 film The Players Club, Neesee James in the sitcom UPN / The CW All of Us from 2003 to 2007, and Keisha Greene in the romantic comedy series VH1 Single. Ladies that originally aired from 2011 to 2014.

The beautiful LisaRaye is also the ex-wife of Michael Misick, the Prime Minister of the Turks and Caicos Islands, during which time she served as First Lady of the Turks and Caicos Islands.