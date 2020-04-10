52 year old LisaRaye recreates the sexy dance scene of the Players Club! (Video)

The 1990s movie The Players Club has been trending on Netflix this week, and LisaRaye McCoy was trending on IG for different reasons, MTO News found.

To celebrate the film's revival, LisaRaye turned to IG yesterday and re-enacted her sexy strip dance from the film. And the 52-year-old actress showed that she still has some pretty good moves.

Lisaraye is an actress, model, businesswoman, and fashion designer.

