50 Cent Marquise's son teases Tekashi 6ix9ine after his father's recent comments

Marquise, the estranged son of rapper 50 Cent, has shot his father taunting his favorite "son,quot;, Tekashi 6ix9ine.

"Did he just say he would claim a rat?" he said in response to his father's controversial statement. "Oh no, I don't want to be a part of that cheese around here, great friend. I don't know what's going on. That's other shit."

Earlier this week, 50 made headlines when he declared that he would choose Tekashi over his biological son.

"However, he is better than Marquise. I will carry him before I carry my biological son," said 50 Cent during Live. "F * ck that n * gga,quot;.

Fif has criticized her son many times on social media. Marquise discussed her problems with her father during an interview with Rap Up in 2017.

"Growing up, my dad was my superhero," said Marquise. "It was like having a father who was Superman, more or less. But then, as I grew up, you start to realize things or you start to see certain patterns and that has an effect on your relationship with people. That's what happened to me and my father. "

