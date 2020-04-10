5 Indian Web Series on YouTube to check during quarantine

Well, now that we are all locked up in our homes, we have a lot of free time. Therefore, at Filmfare we compile a list of some of the best web series available to stream online. The best part is that you don't need a subscription to any of the OTT platforms. Each of the programs listed below is available to stream for free on YouTube. So come together …

1.Kota Factory

Channel: Viral fever

India's first black and white web series takes you on a journey by Vaibhav Pandey (Mayur More), a young man who heads to Kota to secure his dreams of studying at an IIT university. In addition to showcasing the grueling life of a student working toward his goal, the program reminds him of loyal friends, first love, and incredible mentors. Jitendra Kumar, who recently made her Bollywood debut with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, reminds you of that "teacher,quot; who always supported you.

2. Little things

Channel: Dice Media

Little Things is a romantic web series that, as the title suggests, focuses on the little things that matter, especially when it comes to relationships. The web series revolves around Dhruv (Dhruv Sehgal) and Kavya (Mithila Palkar), a Mumbai couple in a relationship of coexistence. They are both extremely ambitious and several times this affects their relationship. But, they realize that at the end of the day, life is about big dreams and "little things." The best part of the show is the natural chemistry shared by Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal.

3. Jugs

Channel: Viral fever

The startup trend is slowly but steadily recovering in India. Gone are the days when people were satisfied with their 9 to 5 jobs and a steady income. Now, it's about who the next big thing may be. TVF launchers capture this mindset and present a story about four close friends who leave their respective jobs and start the routine together. It's easy to be a preacher when it comes to issues like entrepreneurship, but TVF does a good job of keeping the entertainment quotient high and infusing some humor.

4. Baked

Channel: ScoopWhoop

Mohammad Harris (Pranay Manchanda), Oni (Shantanu Anam) and Body (Manik Papneja) are three roommates studying together at Delhi University. To earn extra money fast, they decide to start their own business: a midnight meal delivery service. What follows is a rollercoaster ride as the weird trio juggle student life and business and somehow always find themselves in trouble.

5. What people

Channel: Dice Media

This realistic and sweet tale shows the essence of a relationship between a husband and a wife and their in-laws. In fact, the presentation of the characters is so authentic that anyone in an Indian family can relate to it. In addition to being cheerful, he is also thoughtful and successfully tackles many social issues. In short, it is a perfect show to have fun with your family.