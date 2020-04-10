& # 39; Trust & # 39; of Tottenham Hotspur supporters urges the club to 'do the right thing' and restore staff salaries | Football news

THST: "Our concern is that … THFC's board of directors has damaged the reputation of the club and exhausted any future goodwill that fans will need."





Daniel Levy said Tottenham would use the Government's job retention scheme

Tottenham fans have again urged the club to "do the right thing,quot; and restore the staff to their full salaries or risk damaging the Spurs' reputation throughout the game.

In another strong message to the club board, which cut the wages of 550 non-gambling employees and placed some on the government's leave plan, the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters & # 39; Trust (THST) has outlined five key goals that he wants the Spurs to chase. of the coronavirus crisis.

President Daniel Levy received widespread criticism for following Newcastle in using the licensing scheme despite the club's wealth, and Liverpool has since reversed its decision to do the same after strong reaction from fans.

These moves helped direct attention to high-paying players and whether they should also take a pay cut, which the trust says has "failed,quot; at clubs. Last week THST said Sky Sports News he wanted players to donate wages instead.

THST said Friday: "It has been 10 days since the Spurs announced their decision … during which the opinion of the massive supporters against these decisions has solidified … and the reputation of our club has repeatedly been beaten in the national and international media. "

"It has also been 10 days for us as a trust to listen to our members, convey the sentiment of supporters and urge the club's board of directors to rethink. Now we want to give clarity to THST members about our approach and update the fans in our position, appreciating that The situation is both rapid and unprecedented.

"Our ultimate goals are to ensure that all non-playing club staff are retained at 100 percent of their wages for the next two months, to ensure that non-playing club staff are fired during the same period, to ensure that all casual staff and zero hours are adequately remunerated, ensure that the club remains financially viable, and ensure that the state's financial burden is as minimal as possible.

"We have not fully condemned the use of the leave plan … however, we are asking the club to publicly defend the need to use the leave plan. Our preference would be for non-playable wages to be financed through a voluntary reduction in remuneration of executives, players and coaching staff for at least the next two months.

"We know that tough decisions must be made that will affect everyone, but we also believe that football has to take people with it. The game is an easy goal because it flaunts its wealth and because it has a natural aversion to explaining itself. same,quot;. Private companies that earn more than soccer clubs are using the licensing plan. People who earn more money than soccer players are not under the same pressure.

"But reputation matters in football, not just emotionally but commercially … that is why we have asked the club to explain its options and the consequences of those options much more clearly than it has. Doing so would have avoided the public relations disaster of the past 10 days and, more importantly, would have been the right thing to do.

"Attempting to push players into a corner has failed, at THFC and throughout the game. Players see an attempt to make them scapegoats and have asked what guarantee is there that clubs will not use any reduction in salaries to increase Bookings,quot;. or earnings.

"They have now launched their own initiative, #PlayersTogether, directly supporting NHS charities. We wholeheartedly support that initiative and the example it sets. We understand and support the PFA's call for clubs to open their books. To protect commercial confidentiality, we propose this is done through an independent judge.

"However, we must emphasize again that there is nothing stopping THFC players from making a voluntary contribution, along with club directors, to ensure that no one at the club loses their job or has a short-term pay cut."

"THFC, like any other business, has to make the decisions it deems correct to secure its future. But the nature of soccer means that those decisions must be understood and supported. Our concern is that, in doing what they have done in the De The way they have done it, the THFC board of directors has damaged the club's reputation, exhausted any future goodwill they will need from fans and has affected the Club's position with sponsors, players and government authorities.

"This is an unprecedented situation and no one, including sympathizer organizations, will do everything right from the start. We have made this statement in good faith and remain willing to work with all parties to obtain the best result. We still believe there is time. for the THFC Board to show that they have listened and do the right thing. "

Tottenham has previously said Sky Sports News: "We will continue to work with the Trust in the interest of the club."