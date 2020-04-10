& # 39; Tiger King & # 39; you are getting an extra episode: this is what you need to know

With everyone who stayed inside these days, we all turned to Netflix for entertainment and the streaming service that is provided. At the perfect time, Netflix released a documentary series called "Tiger King,quot; that has taken over televisions across the country.

According to Variety, more than 34 million people watched "Tiger King,quot; in the first 10 days of its release. The docu series was seven episodes long, but thanks to immense popularity, Netflix has decided to release an extra episode.

We kind of knew this was going to happen, as Jeff Lowe revealed earlier this month. But Netflix confirmed the episode in an announcement Thursday night.

The Tiger King and Me, a post-Tiger King show presented by Joel McHale and featuring new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe, will premiere on April 12. pic.twitter.com/8fbbNdaiDA – Netflix (@netflix) April 9, 2020

What is the bonus episode & # 39; Tiger King & # 39 ;?

The extra episode will not be like the original seven episodes. Netflix describes it as a "post-show,quot; hosted by Joel McHale.

"I spoke to many people involved in the project … to see what happened in their lives since the series launched," says McHale. "It's revealing and hopefully fun."

Release date of the extra episode & # 39; Tiger King & # 39;

Netflix to premiere bonus episode "Tiger King,quot; on April 12th. Netflix shows generally launch at 3 a.m. ET / midnight PT on days that are scheduled to premiere.

Who is in the bonus episode & # 39; Tiger King & # 39 ;?

John Reinke

Joshua Dial

John Finlay

Saff

Erik cowie

Rick Kirkman

Jeff Lowe

Lauren Lowe

Some of the show's main characters don't appear in the extra episode, for various reasons. Joe Exotic, as you may know if he watched the show, is serving a 22-year sentence in federal prison. Carole Baskin wrote a long blog post about the reasons why she didn't like how she was portrayed on the show. When asked by EW about the extra episode, a representative from Baskin said, "We have not been contacted about a new episode and would not participate if asked." Doc Antle will also not be participating in the bonus episode.

What other content of & # 39; Tiger King & # 39; I can see?

From now on it seems that this extra episode will be the last content of the "Tiger King,quot; on Netflix. But the Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin saga will continue elsewhere. Investigation Discovery television network announced that it will launch a series titled "Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic."

Although not actually affiliated with the Netflix show, ID is billing the show as the "definitive sequel,quot; to "Tiger King,quot;. In a release for the show, ID says his series will showcase "the research you couldn't see, revealing the secrets that only Joe knows, the exclusive images that have never been shown, and the quest to answer each person's unique question. United wonders right now: Although she denies it, is Carole Baskin responsible for the disappearance of her husband, Don Lewis?

ID hasn't released a release date for their show.