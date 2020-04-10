& # 39; It is very difficult & # 39 ;; Coronavirus pandemic strains California's EDD with nearly 1 million unemployment claims – Up News Info San Francisco

by Juliette Goodrich and Abigail Sterling

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The California Department of Employment Development said Thursday that it has now processed nearly a million claims since the beginning of March, and KPIX 5 is learning that many people still have trouble communicating.

Since we first released a report on EDD issues earlier this week, we've received dozens of posts and emails from more frustrated Bay Area residents who are among the 925,000 people who have filed claims since March. Many have different problems that they cannot solve. So we contacted EDD to try to help them.

Relax is one thing that travel reporter Victoria Shepherd finds difficult to do these days. She is self-employed and the work has dried up. "It is difficult because I don't know where the money will come from," Shepherd said.

Under the new Federal Care Act, freelancers are entitled to unemployment compensation. But for Shepherd it has been an obstacle course: He cannot file an application online, because he has worked outside of California for the past 18 months. Postal mail was his only option.

But there is no box on the form to check if you are self-employed. "Specifically ask for a previous employer. Mainly it was just me. And then I wasn't sure if I was doing it right, but I said Victoria Shepherd was the employer. So I just have to keep my fingers crossed for the process to work, ”Shepherd said.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Jacqueline Svoboda has a different problem. She applied online and was denied because of past unemployment benefits. "He put up a sign that said, 'You have exhausted your resources for this year,'" Svoboda said. “I have a seven and nine year old son. It is very difficult. We have to call everyone and put things on hold. "

Svoboda has been trying to get help over the phone, without success. Like everyone, she is frustrated that EDD phone lines are only available four hours a day.

Even between 8 a.m. and noon, it is impossible to pass. David Reber has dialed EDD nonstop, trying to correct a mistake he made on his claim form. "I had read an article on the Internet that said that if you have to apply for unemployment, you don't need to look for a job. So, to be honest and direct in the form, I checked the box that said I looked for a job? And I said,quot; no, "said Reber He thinks that is the reason why his claim was denied.

We ran our three viewer questions by EDD and got some answers:

It turns out that Shepherd completed his form correctly: An EDD spokesperson told us, "If you own your business or are self-employed, you must be listed as your last employer."

Jacqueline should also be eligible. "Claimants who have exhausted their UI benefits may be eligible for a 13-week federal extension."

As for Reber, the EDD spokesperson told us: "The plaintiff should not be penalized for answering 'no' to the question of whether he is actively seeking work or not."

But Reber still wonders who will fix it. "It's a simple solution. And if I could talk to someone for five minutes, I'm sure it would work out. It's frustrating because I have no income. I still have to pay credit cards, I still have to pay rent, I have to buy food. "said Reber.

Svoboda received a call from the EDD on Thursday saying he was working on a special program for people like her who have exhausted their regular benefits. The program should be up and running next Wednesday.

You can find more information about unemployment in the California EDD website section "Online UI,quot;, what's wrong with it Frequently asked questions about available programs.