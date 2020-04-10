35 reasons to love Justin Timberlake

There is something Justin Timberlake it can not do?

Since the triple threat first came into our lives in the early 1990s as a star on the Disney Channel Mickey mouse club, has been an ever-present and iconic force in the entertainment world. Between the days of his boy band at NSYNC, his massive solo stardom, his bustling film career, and his inspiring family life, we simply can't get enough of the man who brought the sexy back. After all, there is no one else who can make us dance and make us laugh like him.

And with the launch of Trolls World Tour, the highly anticipated follow-up to the hit animated film Dreamworks 2016 Trolls, who found him voicing the role of Branch, one of the titular trolls, who was heading home via digital launch on Friday, April 10, ready to entertain families weeks ago in their extreme social estrangement as we all struggled to Curbing the spread of COVID-19, its entertaining presence has never felt more invaluable.