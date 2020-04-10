35 reasons to love Justin Timberlake

There is something Justin Timberlake it can not do?
Since the triple threat first came into our lives in the early 1990s as a star on the Disney Channel Mickey mouse club, has been an ever-present and iconic force in the entertainment world. Between the days of his boy band at NSYNC, his massive solo stardom, his bustling film career, and his inspiring family life, we simply can't get enough of the man who brought the sexy back. After all, there is no one else who can make us dance and make us laugh like him.
And with the launch of Trolls World Tour, the highly anticipated follow-up to the hit animated film Dreamworks 2016 Trolls, who found him voicing the role of Branch, one of the titular trolls, who was heading home via digital launch on Friday, April 10, ready to entertain families weeks ago in their extreme social estrangement as we all struggled to Curbing the spread of COVID-19, its entertaining presence has never felt more invaluable.
In honor of the movie being available, we thought about counting the top 35 reasons to love JT. Enjoy!
Disney
The new Mickey Mouse club
In 1993 the MMC It was the place to be! That's where Justin Timberlake sang and danced with people like J.C. Chasez, Britney Spears, Ryan Gosling and Cristina Aguilera for two seasons.
SGranitz / WireImage
Getting & # 39; N Sync
It was 1995 when NSYNC was formed. Previous partner MMC-er J.C. Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, and Lance Bass He grew up alongside Justin first in Europe, then here in the United States. They sang, danced, and dressed in matching sweatshirts whenever they had a chance.
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Breaking hearts
However, it didn't take long for Justin to start developing his own signature style. The curls! The tinted shadows! That chain! All so quintessential J.T. circa 2000.
Disney
Model behavior
This 2000 movie, which aired on ABC The wonderful world of DisneyIt ushered in an era! Justin started an acting career starring the opposite side Maggie lawson and Kathie Lee Gifford like Jason Sharpe, a male model hoping to one day become an astronomer.
LUCY NICHOLSON / AFP / Getty Images
#Never forget
January 8, 2001 is a date that will live forever in infamy. This was when Justin and his girlfriend Britney Spears rocked double denim matching (!) at the American Music Awards.
Every April 30 …
Just before the start of the fifth month of each calendar year, the Internet collectively memes Justin's pronunciation of this line "I'm going to be me."
Scott Gries / ImageDirect / Getty Images
Super Bowl 2001
NSYNC performed on the 2001 Super Bowl halftime show with Britney, Aerosmith, Nelly and Mary J. Blige. Justin would continue to act as a solo artist during the 2004 Super Bowl, but due to the infamous "locker room malfunction,quot; that happened Janet Jackson, the less said about it, the better.
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
King (s) of pop
After NSYNC performed their single "Pop,quot; at the 2001 VMAs, the boys joined the stage with no less than Michael Jackson. The worlds collided when Justin beatboxing while MJ danced.
RCA
Totally Justified
JT released his first solo album, with "Like I Love You,quot;, on November 5, 2002. He debuted at a peak of number 2 on the Billboard 200, the album became the eleventh most popular LP of 2003.
Youtube
"You can mourn all you want,quot;
This was Justin's second single Justified. There was rampant speculation that it was a certain ex-girlfriend … but, those bridges were burned and now it's your turn to cry that's water under the bridge now!
MTV
Punk & # 39; d
It was Justin's turn to cry during the first episode of Punk & # 39; d when the MTV series debuted in 2003. With the help of Ashton Kutcher through a headset, a not-so-famous Dax Shepard He tricked him into believing that all of his homes, cars, and pets had been seized by the government due to $ 900,000 of unpaid taxes.
MTV
LMAO
When Ashton finally came out and tearfully told Justin that he had been Punk & # 39; dHe couldn't help but laugh. "You are a hole!" he exclaimed with a laugh, just before giving Ashton a congratulatory punch and laughing at himself. Justin was clearly amused and then helped cheat Kelly Osbourne for another episode of the series.
NBC / Saturday Night Live
Omletteville
In 2003 Justin hosted Saturday night live For the first time. He demonstrated his comedy skills from the start, particularly with this set and his delivery of the line, "Take her to Omletteville!" Starting in 2013, he became a member of the much-praised Five-Timers Club, joining other iconic recurring hosts like Alec Baldwin, Scarlett Johanssonand Melissa McCarthy.
Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images
Grammy winner
In 2004, Justin won his first Grammys! He obtained the Best Male Pop Vocal Performance ("Cry Me a River,quot;) and the Best Pop Vocal Album (Justified) At press time, he won 10 total.
JARGON
Sexy was gone …
But in 2006, Justin brought "SexyBack,quot; and then some with FutureSex / LoveSounds. Debuting at No. 1 in the Billboard 200, the album earned Justin four of his 10 Grammys, two in 2007 and two more the following year.
NBC / Saturday Night Live
D – k in a box
In 2006 Justin and friend Andy Samberg gave us this gem of a SNL The parody he admitted in 2020 was inadvertently based on his NSYNC years. "We were like, 'What if we came up with, like, a duo of guys who are still stuck in a while and a certain style with, like, silk suits and herringbone chains and facial hair well and meticulously sculpted Am I describing NSYNC? This is weird, "she recalled as she appeared in the season 11 finale of The hot ones in April. "I just realized that we drink a lot from those groups. Good grief."
Gareth Davies / Getty Images
I can't forget the camera
Justin and Cameron Diaz dates from mid-2003 to late 2006. However, after their separation, they remained the friendliest exes. Both characters voiced in the 2007 film Shrek Third, and then co-starred in the 2011 comedy Bad teacher.
Chris Polk / Getty Images
Along came Jess!
Justin and Jessica Biel started dating in 2007.
Merrick Morton / Columbia Images
Movie star
Although Justin had worked on movies like Alpha dog (2006), Black Moan Snake (2006) and The guru of love (2008), was his portrayal of Sean Parker in The social network (2010) that really legitimized him as a serious actor. Since then he appeared in films that include Inside Llewyn Davis and Wheel of Fortune.
Jason Merritt / Getty Images
Mama's boy
This Tennessee boy never forgot where he came from or who raised him! He took mom Lynn harless as his date for the Oscars 2011.
People Magazine
"I make,quot;
On October 19, 2012, Justin and Jessica got married in Fasano, Italy, and gave us this really amazing photo in the process.
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
Justin's other love
We can't identify the Justin TimberlakeJimmy Fallon bromance to an exact date: dates back to Jimmy & # 39; s SNL days, at least, but we're glad it exists.
justintimberlake.com
"Suit and tie,quot;
The first single from 20/20 Experience Featured Jay Z. It was followed by "Mirrors,quot; and "Tunnel Vision,quot;.
Kevin Mazur / WireImage for MTV
Still NSYNC
Justin was honored at the 2013 MTV VMAs with Video Vanguard Honor. He performed a mix of his best hits, including a highly anticipated reunion with J.C., Joey, Chris, and Lance on stage. Was a moment.
Rick Diamond / Getty Images
Southern Superstar
JT made his country music debut at the 2015 CMA Awards, where he performed "Tennessee Whiskey,quot; on stage with Chris Stapleton.
Baby Silas is born
After confirming on their 34th birthday that they were waiting, Justin and Jessica welcomed their son. Silas Randall Timberlake on April 8, 2015.
20th Century Fox
Trolls
Almost a decade after his first VO role in Shrek Third, Justin helped launch a new animated film franchise as co-leader of the 2016s Trolls. Opposite protagonist Anna Kendrick, made the survival branch too cautious. The Dreamworks Animation movie was a massive success, eventually grossing $ 346 million worldwide.
Vevo
I can't stop the feeling
Justin not only lent his voice to the role of Branch, but was also an executive producer on the soundtrack for the music-focused film. The first single "Can & # 39; t Stop the Feeling!" It would become a massive hit in its own right, earning an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song and becoming the 2016 best-selling song in the US. USA
Vevo / YouTube
Forest man
When he returned to his own music career in 2018 with the release of his fifth studio album, named after his son Silas (whose name means "man of the forest,quot;), Justin released an LP that saw him introducing an Americana twist to his usual sound The results ended up making him the artist of the year most broadcast by Amazon Prime with an album that was the sixth best seller of 2018. Not bad at all.
NBC
Back to the Super Bowl
In 2018, he also returned to the Super Bowl halftime show, this time topping the show in Minneapolis alone, save for a duet with the deceased. The prince, who appeared in video projection. In the process, he helped make Selfie Kid something for a brief moment.
Paul Marotta / Getty Images for Berklee
Retrospective understanding
In 2018, Justin also added "author,quot; to his resume with the launch of his book. Hindsight and all the things I can't see in front of me, a healing of observations, memories and photographs of his personal and professional life. The book reached number 2 in The New York Times Nonfiction hardcover best seller list.
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Casamigos
Halloween hero
We love a former boy band star who can laugh at himself, joining his wife Jessica, doing his best Justin drag of the NSYNC era on Halloween 2019, as his microphone.
Universal tables
Trolls World Tour
Building on the success of Trolls, Justin returned to the role of Brach for the highly anticipated sequel Trolls World Tour, which became one of the first films to go from a traditional theatrical release to digital rental in light of the 2020 global coronavirus pandemic. The film was available on Friday, April 10.
Youtube
No slack
As with the first Trolls movie, Justin returned to the role of executive producer for the Trolls World Tour soundtrack while also appearing on eight tracks, including major singles "The Other Side,quot; (featuring SZA) and "Don & # 39; t Slack,quot; with new cast member Anderson Paak.
ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images
A great of all time
As only one of the two people, he received the Songwriters Hall of Fame Contemporary Icon Award, established to recognize composers and artists who achieved iconic status in pop culture:Lady Gaga It's the other: Justin has left an indelible mark on pop music. With more than 88 million albums sold, he is undoubtedly one of the best-selling artists in the world.
