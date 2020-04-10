2020 LCS Spring Split Playoffs: Cloud9, huge betting favorite as it competes for the best status of all time

The best team in North America this division is on a mission. Cloud9 will present itself as the best team in the region's history, and will accomplish that feat if it doesn't lose more than one game in the playoffs. This organization tied Immortals and Team SoloMid as the only teams to finish a 17-1 regular season, and is now chasing TSM's 6-1 playoff record on the way to the Summer Split 2016 title. C9 is a huge favorite according to League of Legends betting odds this week, and a win over Evil Geniuses in their top-five series will earn him a place in the 2020 spring finals.

2020 LCS Spring Split Playoffs: Evil Geniuses vs. Cloud9

Cloud9 -1.5 Games (-350)

Evil Geniuses +1.5 Games (+255)

Evil geniuses were no match for Cloud9 during either of their two regular season meetings. Cloud9 won both games in just over 30 minutes, totaling 48 deaths combined in those two outings compared to just 14 deaths for EG. They have the advantage in all positions over Evil Geniuses, and they also have the best coach in the region in Reapered.

The upper lane battle between Licorice and Kumo is a total mismatch. While Kumo looked good in Evil Geniuses' win over FlyQuest in the first round, leading the team with a 7.0 KDA, that performance was largely due to Kumo being able to get the Ornn and Sett picks to the top line. These are two of the game's highest-priority top-line champions, and it was crazy to see FlyQuest let them escape in all four games.

Licorice has one of the deepest champion groups of all the best players in the region. He has played well in tanks throughout the regular season, and he has three dangerous pocket picks that he can use in this series in Kalista, Quinn, and Hecarim. Kalista is now at goal as a top lane flex, giving C9 some additional options in the draft, while Quinn and Hecarim are the last typical picks to use in an advantageous matchup. Kumo does not have the same ability to move in pocket spikes, giving Licorice a huge advantage.

The duel midway between Nisqy and Jiizuke will probably also go in Cloud9's favor. While Jiizuke is a talented player who can shine on killer champions, he is punished for overstretching. He had the team's lowest KDA in his win over FlyQuest, while C9's Nisqy is known as a jack of all trades.

For the Evil Geniuses to achieve the surprise, they must win in the bottom lane. This team has been led by Bang and Zeyzal for the past three months, and their ability to punish opposing duos was the driving force behind their surge in the second half. However, they will face the best bottom lane for a mile this division in Zven and Vulcan. These two have incredible synergy in their first division together, and that's why Zven's 12.3 KDA was the highest in the LCS by a wide margin. Bang had the next highest KDA (9.1), so this matchup will go a long way in determining the winner.

Given what we have seen of C9 this division, it is difficult to go against them. However, we saw what happened to G2 Esports last week, so Cloud9 should not be too confident.

2020 LCS Spring Split Playoffs: Team Solo vs. FlyQuest

Team SoloMid WITHOUT LINE

FlyQuest WITHOUT LINE

FlyQuest is the best seed to enter this series, but it's a loser for Team SoloMid due to TSM's pedigree and fan base. TSM has come out of nowhere to run in the playoffs before, and many of its fans are counting on that to happen once again.

Bjergsen has been one of the best intermediaries in the region for seven years, and Kobbe and Biofrost have been a reliable bottom lane for TSM. Unfortunately, his jungle issues have continued with Dardoch failing to make a difference in too many games, and Broken Blade has been very inconsistent in the top lane.

The situation is similar for FlyQuest. This team has one of the best North American media in PowerOfEvil, and Ignar has been an excellent support partner for WildTurtle. The top lane is a mess as Solo and V1per are dividing time at the top, but Santorin has been one of the best junglers in this division.

FlyQuest is a very live dog in this one. PowerOfEvil can mitigate Bjergsen in the middle lane, and Santorin can help his lanes advance at the beginning of the game. It's hard to trust TSM because of the problems this division has had, so they could be in line for an early departure.