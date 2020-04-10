2 new deaths, more cases reported in Hayward, Castro Valley nursing homes – Up News Info San Francisco

HAYWARD (Up News Info SF) – Alameda County health officials on Friday reported new cases of coronavirus and deaths from two nursing homes that have been badly affected by the outbreak and where homeowners have been cited for previous violations.

At the Gateway Care and Rehabilitation Center in Hayward, officials reported 9 deaths, 2 more than the 7 reported on Thursday. 41 residents and 25 facility staff members tested positive for COVID-19 for a total of 66 cases with a new additional case from the previous day.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

At the East Bay Post-Acute Healthcare Center in Castro Valley, there were no deaths until Friday. 15 residents and 21 employees tested positive for COVID-19 for a total of 36 infections, 5 more than the total of 31 on Thursday.

Both East Bay senior care facilities have come under scrutiny amid the health pandemic after it was discovered that they were both reportedly fined for violating state public health policies.

RELATED:

Governor Gavin Newsom said Friday that the state identified seven sites with hundreds of beds to care for elderly care residents who are forced to leave their current facilities, including the USNS Mercy hospital ship.

There are 1,224 primary care centers for the elderly throughout the state; Of those, 191 were being monitored by state health officials where 1,266 people and staff members have contracted the virus, Newsom said.

There are also 7,464 smaller care centers across the state, Newsom said, where 94 are being monitored with outbreaks that have 370 residents and employees sick with the coronavirus.

"You can consider those numbers and say it sounds relatively modest," Newsom said of the numbers of infections in the nursing homes. "That does not show the whole picture. There have been some appropriate headlines about certain areas of the state of California and specific facilities that have become hot spots, where we have seen a disproportionate number of people who contract the disease and a number of people who die tragically what we've done is … put in new guidelines that have been endorsed by the staff, what I would refer to as SWAT Teams of infectious disease control professionals working with CDC and others to saturate those areas of concern and focus. "

Newsom added that additional staff focusing on senior centers were working to "quickly identify those people, isolate them, quarantine them, and ultimately track and trace the pattern of infection."

"We are making calls in an unprecedented way," Newsom said. "It is not an exaggeration, 1,500 local offices every day, which call all nursing facilities in the state."

Owners of the Gateway Nursing Home have a history of violations at the center and have reportedly been denied licenses in the past to operate other such facilities. A family member of one of the Gateway residents told KPIX 5 that Gateway finally contacted them Thursday morning and told them they had all the staff. But it's unclear where those staff members come from.

A California Department of Public Health (CDPH) compliance action panel shows that East Bay Post-Acute was fined $ 75,000 last month for a class AA citation, a violation that CDPH "determined was a direct cause. immediate death of a patient or resident. " from a long-term care facility. "In January 2019, Gateway was fined $ 1,000 for a Class B violation, which has a direct or immediate bearing on the patient's health or safety. A similar fine was issued. to Gateway in 2016.

Gateway owners Anthony and Prema Thekkek have reportedly been cited for rapes at other skilled nursing facilities they owned throughout the Bay Area, including abuse and lack of infection control.