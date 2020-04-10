18 celebrity Instagram you probably missed this week

This is what you may have missed!

Florence Pugh wished her boyfriend Zach Braff a happy 45th birthday …

… which then prompted him to call people for leaving "horrible,quot; comments about him.

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis turned their quarantine into a fashionable family moment.

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow shared a rare and sweet video of her father.

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai got engaged!

Molly Sims learned about the power of the tape.

Rob Lowe channeled his internal Joe Exotic.

Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies returned with more Water boy recreations

Haley Lu Richardson introduced us to her new alter ego.

Carson Daily let her son cut his hair.

And Mary Steenburgen did the same for her husband Ted Danson.

