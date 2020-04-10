13 Times Billie Eilish Got Real About Body Image, Mental Health, and More

Billie eilish he's damned if he does it and he's damned if he doesn't, and that's exactly why he's doing it his way.
"If I wore a dress for something, I would be hated for it," said the 18-year-old. Daze in a recent interview about the internet's response to his signature style. "People would say,‘ You've changed, how dare you do what you've always rebelled for? I'm like, 'I'm not rebelling against anything, really.' I can't emphasize it enough. "
Her latest comments, which are nothing out of the ordinary for an artist as outspoken as Billie, also referred to criticism she faced for sharing photos of herself in a swimsuit.
"It was a trend," recalled Billie. "There were comments like,‘ I don't like it anymore because when she turns 18 she's a prostitute. " As a friend. I can not win. I can not win ".
But in the eyes of fans, the authentic view of the life of the Grammy winner is exactly why she it is victorious.
Take a look at his most related moments below:
When he became real about the internet reaction to his figure:
When he became real about his mental health:
"When people ask me what I would say to someone seeking advice on mental health, all I can say is patience," he said. fashion. "I was patient with myself. I didn't take the last step. I waited. Things are fading."
When it got real about body shamers:
"So while I feel your looks, your disapproval, or your sighs of relief, if I lived with them, I would never be able to move," he said in a video recorded during the launch concert of Where Are We Going? World Tour. "Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller? Would you like me to shut up? Do you provoke my shoulders? My chest? Am I my stomach? My hips? Is it the body I was born with? not what you wanted? If what I wear is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I get rid of the capes, I am a whore. Although you have never seen my body, you still judge it and you judge me for that . Why? "
When it became real about social media:
"I used to read every comment and every image that was tagged and responded to every DM, but now I barely go to Instagram because I can't handle that shit," he said. NME in January. "Shit, that shit. I just don't want to see all the horrible things people are saying. I don't want to see that I should have died instead of this artist. You don't have to look at my phone to avoid getting involved." I had to delete Twitter in March for that. No one will win. If someone said something to me in person, it would hit their butts. "
When it got real about the industry:
"This industry is really horrible, but if I wasn't doing this, it would probably be miserable because this is always what I wanted," he said. New MexicoE. "It doesn't matter how horrible fame is and how horrible this and that is: a lot of things make all of this worth it, you know?"
When it became real about child actors:
"I went on like two auditions," he said. Rolling Stone in August. "So lame. This creepy, cold room. All these kids who looked exactly the same. Most of the child actors are psychopaths."
When he became real about the demands of his career:
"We can't allow this to be the rest of our lives. We were talking about it the other day, we're like, 'I'm 17 years old, friend'. I can't have my life exactly like this forever, and neither can he. can "he said to Beats 1 Zane Lowe in April, noticing that her brother Finneas O & # 39; Connell He has just bought a house with his girlfriend and has a dog. "It is a strange balance, because I want to grow in my life, and grow and have a life. But I already have my career … After having been on tour, I know how it works. I know that you are leaving and it is a bit of your friends they're sad. Then you're gone long enough for life to go on and keep doing things. It's the same as if someone died. You have to go on. You shouldn't be in mourning every two seconds for the rest of your life. Yo have to go ahead ".
When he became real about the reaction to his wardrobe:
"I have talked a lot with female artists about this, because if you are not a female artist you probably don't think about this," she said. NME. "If I was a boy and I was wearing these baggy clothes, nobody would be surprised. There are people out there who say, 'Dress like a girl for once! Wear tight clothes, you would be much prettier and your career would be much Better! No, I wouldn't. I literally wouldn't. "
When it became real about crying to a controversial friend:
"I want to be able to cry, I don't want to be embarrassed about it," he told the UK Independent, The Independent, in April about the reaction to his feelings after XXXTentacionmurder in 2018. "I don't think I deserve hatred for loving someone who passed away."
When he became real about his love for an iconic NBC comedy:
"When I wake up, I wear The office. If I'm making a burrito, I light The office," she said Elle in March. "I need distraction, so I don't think. It's like therapy for me. I have too much to think about and people (don't want to) disappoint."
When he became real about his feelings for advice:
"I really don't believe in advice," he said. Billie Joe Armstrong for Rolling Stone piece. "Sometimes when they give me advice, I do the opposite. This is how I have been all my life. No one has gone through exactly what you are going through."
When it became real about ageism in the industry:
"When older people say, 'What do you know about things like love?' I know more about it than you do because I feel it for the first time right now, while you haven't felt it in a long time ," she said NME. "That doesn't mean it is less powerful, but it is definitely a different feeling. They are used to love, anguish, pain, and the simple wish to die, but for a younger person it is something completely new to you. And it is terrifying." .
When it became real about the state of the world:
"Brother, teens know more about the country we live in now than anyone else," he said. NME. "The world is ending and, honestly, I don't understand the law that says you have to be older to vote, because they are going to die soon and we will have to deal with it. That doesn't make any sense. Me. But seeing young people participate in peaceful protests and not obeying is beautiful. "
Keep keeping it real, Billie.
