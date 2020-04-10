13 Times Billie Eilish Got Real About Body Image, Mental Health, and More

Billie eilish he's damned if he does it and he's damned if he doesn't, and that's exactly why he's doing it his way.

"If I wore a dress for something, I would be hated for it," said the 18-year-old. Daze in a recent interview about the internet's response to his signature style. "People would say,‘ You've changed, how dare you do what you've always rebelled for? I'm like, 'I'm not rebelling against anything, really.' I can't emphasize it enough. "

Her latest comments, which are nothing out of the ordinary for an artist as outspoken as Billie, also referred to criticism she faced for sharing photos of herself in a swimsuit.

"It was a trend," recalled Billie. "There were comments like,‘ I don't like it anymore because when she turns 18 she's a prostitute. " As a friend. I can not win. I can not win ".

But in the eyes of fans, the authentic view of the life of the Grammy winner is exactly why she it is victorious.