<pre><pre>12 moments that will go down in the Coachella history books
As the old adage says … Don't cry because Coachella was postponed, smile because it happened.

With this year's annual music festival running until October due to the coronavirus crisis, the 250,000 attendees expected to head to the desert this month suddenly are left with enough free time to remember the past moments of Coachella they did the great star-studded show. what is today

Event organizers are encouraging music lovers to stay indoors and participate in "Couchella,quot;. A documentary on Coachella's 20-year history will be released Friday at 12 p.m. PST on YouTube, and will feature never-before-seen footage, celebrity interviews, and performances from the past two decades.

So if you've been lucky enough to snag a Coachella bracelet within seconds of running out, or you've mustered the strength to face the scorching temperatures of Indio, California, you'll understand why it has become a unique tradition for so many.

Check out the 12 most memorable Coachella moments of all time below:

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Coachella

Beyoncé

One word: Beychella. In 2018, the music legend made her long-awaited return to the stage after canceling the previous year due to pregnancy, and not a second of the 26-song set disappointed. The performance not only paid a visually striking tribute to historically black colleges and universities, but Bey met Child of destiny for the first time in years, and brought out sister Solange and husband Jay Z as surprise guests. The performance also became the subject of a Netflix documentary titled Homecoming.

Performance of Coachella, Tupac

Christopher Polk / Getty Images for Coachella

Tupac and Snoop Dogg

The legendary rapper never lived long enough to see the first Coachella festival in 1999, but metaphorically he rose from the grave to "perform,quot; alongside the leading artists of 2012. Dr dre and Snoop Dogg. The eerily realistic hologram, which took months to create and received the blessing of Tupac's mother, had all 80,000 attendees stunned when it proclaimed, "What the hell is Coachella going through ?!" Images from the late artist's last performance in 1996 were used to bring hits such as "Amerikaz Most Wanted 2,quot; and "Hail Mary,quot; to the main stage.

Ariana Grande, NSYNC

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for AG

Ariana Grande and * NSYNC

In what marked the beloved boy band's first performance in several years, the pop star reunited JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone Y Chris Kirkpatrick during his headlining set in 2019. "This has been a dream of ours. Thank you for sharing this with us," JC told the exhausted crowd as they brought back "Tearin & # 39; Up My Heart."

Coachella performance, Daft Punk

Karl Walter / Getty Images

Daft punk

We have to thank this electronic music duo for one of the most unforgettable sets in the history of Coachella. As the story goes, more than 40,000 managed to enter the 10,000-person Sahara Shop in 2006 to witness elusive French DJs set a new standard for live concerts. Even more than a decade later, fans still hold out hope that Daft Punk will return to the desert.

Performance by Coachella, Príncipe

John Shearer / WireImage)

The prince

The artist is estimated to have raised $ 5 million for his lead performance in 2008, a hefty but worthwhile price for music royalty to join the Coachella lineup just two weeks before the festival began. Prince's spectacular show included hits like "Purple Rain,quot;, "Little Red Corvette,quot; and "1999,quot;, but it was his unexpected version of Radiohead"Creep,quot; that became the busiest moment of the weekend. Her death in 2016 cast a grim shadow over that year's Coachella reunion, and sparked several tribute performances.

Coachella performance, Amy Winehouse

Gary Miller / FilmMagic

Amy Winehouse

The British singer was only 23 years old and was on the hit of her best selling album. Back to black when she flocked to Indio for her first Coachella in 2007. "This is the only thing everyone told me," Amy burst out onstage, "& # 39; Wait till you get to Coachella & # 39;". Ultimately, it would be the last, as Winehouse retired from his presentation position in 2009 due to a legal drama. Two years later, the rising star would succumb to alcohol poisoning.

Coachella performance, Kanye West

Tim Mosenfelder / WireImage

Kanye West

Whether interrupted by passionate ranting or dressed up like a life-size Perrier bottle, the rapper is no stranger to courtship controversy with his live shows. But when & # 39; Ye topped Coachella in 2011, no critic could deny that he delivered one of the best hip-hop sets to date. Backed by nearly 20 dancers and a massive sculpture from the ancient Greek era, West slipped through career classics like "Jesus Walks,quot; to sentimental deep cuts like "Hey Mama."

Performance by Coachella, Rihanna

John Shearer / WireImage

Rihanna

Although the famous pop star has never formally presented a solo set at Coachella, her surprise appearance during Calvin HarrisThe 2012 performance made music lovers sing "We Found Love,quot; in unison. Since then, Rih-Rih has become an unofficial Coachella star, and practically every year he ~ allegedly ~ rolled the joints over his security guard's head or wore a Gucci crystal suit.

Kacey Musgraves, Coachella 2019

VALERIE MACON / AFP / Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves

The golden girl of country music went viral in 2019 when the crowd failed quite miserably at Kacey's call and response. "Let's see if Cali can bring me the 'Yee-Haw'," Musgraves yelled. "So when I say & # 39; Yee & # 39 ;, you say & # 39; Haw & # 39;".

On the third try, the singer had enough, telling the crowd, "I didn't say f-king & # 39; Yee & # 39 ;!"

Coachella performance, Axl Rose

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Coachella

Guns n roses

Axl Rose was confined to a game of Thronesinspired by the throne after breaking his foot a few days before the classic rock group reunited to take their lead in 2016. The ill-intentioned injury did not prevent the lead singer from properly welcoming Coachella into the jungle as only GN & # 39; R knows, of course.

Performance by Coachella, Jay-Z, Beyonce

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Jay-Z and Beyoncé

The superstar made history when she became the first rapper to head Coachella in 2010, marking a major shift in the types of genres the festival embraced in its otherwise exclusive fold. It also didn't hurt that Hov brought out the only Queen Bey for an encore rendition of "Young Forever," in addition to fan favorites like "99 Problems,quot; and "Empire State of Mind."

Coachella, Madonna, Drake performance

Christopher Polk / Getty Images for Coachella

Drake and Madonna

The Queen of Pop caused a big star when, during the rapper's main set in 2015, she came out and planted the kiss that was heard around the world on Drizzy's lips. Although his half-hearted reaction to the kiss made headlines more than the actual performance, Drake later cleared the air on social media. "Don't misunderstand my surprise! I have to kiss Queen Madonna and I feel (100) about it forever," he wrote at the time.

It is still unclear how the new dates (October 9, 10 and 11 and October 16, 17 and 18, 2020) will affect the original lineup, which featured more than 150 top artists and artists. Frank Ocean, Travis Scott Y Rage against the machine.

