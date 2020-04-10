12 moments that will go down in the Coachella history books

As the old adage says … Don't cry because Coachella was postponed, smile because it happened.

With this year's annual music festival running until October due to the coronavirus crisis, the 250,000 attendees expected to head to the desert this month suddenly are left with enough free time to remember the past moments of Coachella they did the great star-studded show. what is today

Event organizers are encouraging music lovers to stay indoors and participate in "Couchella,quot;. A documentary on Coachella's 20-year history will be released Friday at 12 p.m. PST on YouTube, and will feature never-before-seen footage, celebrity interviews, and performances from the past two decades.

So if you've been lucky enough to snag a Coachella bracelet within seconds of running out, or you've mustered the strength to face the scorching temperatures of Indio, California, you'll understand why it has become a unique tradition for so many.