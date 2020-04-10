12 moments that will go down in the Coachella history books

As the old adage says … Don't cry because Coachella was postponed, smile because it happened.
With this year's annual music festival running until October due to the coronavirus crisis, the 250,000 attendees expected to head to the desert this month suddenly are left with enough free time to remember the past moments of Coachella they did the great star-studded show. what is today
Event organizers are encouraging music lovers to stay indoors and participate in "Couchella,quot;. A documentary on Coachella's 20-year history will be released Friday at 12 p.m. PST on YouTube, and will feature never-before-seen footage, celebrity interviews, and performances from the past two decades.
So if you've been lucky enough to snag a Coachella bracelet within seconds of running out, or you've mustered the strength to face the scorching temperatures of Indio, California, you'll understand why it has become a unique tradition for so many.
Check out the 12 most memorable Coachella moments of all time below:
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Coachella
Beyoncé
One word: Beychella. In 2018, the music legend made her long-awaited return to the stage after canceling the previous year due to pregnancy, and not a second of the 26-song set disappointed. The performance not only paid a visually striking tribute to historically black colleges and universities, but Bey met Child of destiny for the first time in years, and brought out sister Solange and husband Jay Z as surprise guests. The performance also became the subject of a Netflix documentary titled Homecoming.
Christopher Polk / Getty Images for Coachella
Tupac and Snoop Dogg
The legendary rapper never lived long enough to see the first Coachella festival in 1999, but metaphorically he rose from the grave to "perform,quot; alongside the leading artists of 2012. Dr dre and Snoop Dogg. The eerily realistic hologram, which took months to create and received the blessing of Tupac's mother, had all 80,000 attendees stunned when it proclaimed, "What the hell is Coachella going through ?!" Images from the late artist's last performance in 1996 were used to bring hits such as "Amerikaz Most Wanted 2,quot; and "Hail Mary,quot; to the main stage.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for AG
Ariana Grande and * NSYNC
In what marked the beloved boy band's first performance in several years, the pop star reunited JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone Y Chris Kirkpatrick during his headlining set in 2019. "This has been a dream of ours. Thank you for sharing this with us," JC told the exhausted crowd as they brought back "Tearin & # 39; Up My Heart."
Karl Walter / Getty Images
Daft punk
We have to thank this electronic music duo for one of the most unforgettable sets in the history of Coachella. As the story goes, more than 40,000 managed to enter the 10,000-person Sahara Shop in 2006 to witness elusive French DJs set a new standard for live concerts. Even more than a decade later, fans still hold out hope that Daft Punk will return to the desert.
John Shearer / WireImage)
The prince
The artist is estimated to have raised $ 5 million for his lead performance in 2008, a hefty but worthwhile price for music royalty to join the Coachella lineup just two weeks before the festival began. Prince's spectacular show included hits like "Purple Rain,quot;, "Little Red Corvette,quot; and "1999,quot;, but it was his unexpected version of Radiohead"Creep,quot; that became the busiest moment of the weekend. Her death in 2016 cast a grim shadow over that year's Coachella reunion, and sparked several tribute performances.
Gary Miller / FilmMagic
Amy Winehouse
The British singer was only 23 years old and was on the hit of her best selling album. Back to black when she flocked to Indio for her first Coachella in 2007. "This is the only thing everyone told me," Amy burst out onstage, "& # 39; Wait till you get to Coachella & # 39;". Ultimately, it would be the last, as Winehouse retired from his presentation position in 2009 due to a legal drama. Two years later, the rising star would succumb to alcohol poisoning.
Tim Mosenfelder / WireImage
Kanye West
Whether interrupted by passionate ranting or dressed up like a life-size Perrier bottle, the rapper is no stranger to courtship controversy with his live shows. But when & # 39; Ye topped Coachella in 2011, no critic could deny that he delivered one of the best hip-hop sets to date. Backed by nearly 20 dancers and a massive sculpture from the ancient Greek era, West slipped through career classics like "Jesus Walks,quot; to sentimental deep cuts like "Hey Mama."
John Shearer / WireImage
Rihanna
Although the famous pop star has never formally presented a solo set at Coachella, her surprise appearance during Calvin HarrisThe 2012 performance made music lovers sing "We Found Love,quot; in unison. Since then, Rih-Rih has become an unofficial Coachella star, and practically every year he ~ allegedly ~ rolled the joints over his security guard's head or wore a Gucci crystal suit.
VALERIE MACON / AFP / Getty Images
Kacey Musgraves
The golden girl of country music went viral in 2019 when the crowd failed quite miserably at Kacey's call and response. "Let's see if Cali can bring me the 'Yee-Haw'," Musgraves yelled. "So when I say & # 39; Yee & # 39 ;, you say & # 39; Haw & # 39;".
On the third try, the singer had enough, telling the crowd, "I didn't say f-king & # 39; Yee & # 39 ;!"
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Coachella
Guns n roses
Axl Rose was confined to a game of Thronesinspired by the throne after breaking his foot a few days before the classic rock group reunited to take their lead in 2016. The ill-intentioned injury did not prevent the lead singer from properly welcoming Coachella into the jungle as only GN & # 39; R knows, of course.
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
Jay-Z and Beyoncé
The superstar made history when she became the first rapper to head Coachella in 2010, marking a major shift in the types of genres the festival embraced in its otherwise exclusive fold. It also didn't hurt that Hov brought out the only Queen Bey for an encore rendition of "Young Forever," in addition to fan favorites like "99 Problems,quot; and "Empire State of Mind."
Christopher Polk / Getty Images for Coachella
Drake and Madonna
The Queen of Pop caused a big star when, during the rapper's main set in 2015, she came out and planted the kiss that was heard around the world on Drizzy's lips. Although his half-hearted reaction to the kiss made headlines more than the actual performance, Drake later cleared the air on social media. "Don't misunderstand my surprise! I have to kiss Queen Madonna and I feel (100) about it forever," he wrote at the time.
It is still unclear how the new dates (October 9, 10 and 11 and October 16, 17 and 18, 2020) will affect the original lineup, which featured more than 150 top artists and artists. Frank Ocean, Travis Scott Y Rage against the machine.
%MINIFYHTMLa56d742eaa09f59d10845d09d07fb9ee13%