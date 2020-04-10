11 Dallas firefighters tested positive, 106 quarantined – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Dallas Fire-Rescue provided an update on Friday on how it has been affected by COVID-19 infections.

Fire Chief Dominique Artis said in a letter to Dallas Fire-Rescue members that currently 106 members are in quarantine due to exposures on and off duty.

Each expects one of the following:

Exposure source test results

Resolution of symptoms

Compliance with the required quarantine period

So far, 11 members in total have tested positive for COVID-19.

There have been 61 members released from quarantine or isolation.

“So far, most members who have been exposed have had little or no symptoms. No member who has shown symptoms has required hospitalization, ”Chief Artis said. "Keep all of our members affected by this virus in their thoughts and prayers for a full and speedy recovery."

