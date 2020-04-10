105th birthday party canceled for World War II veteran amid the coronavirus crisis, birthday cards wanted – Up News Info Los Angeles

LAKEWOOD (CBSLA) – The celebration of the 105th birthday of a World War II veteran scheduled for later this month has been thwarted by the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the Mayor of Lakewood is seeking public help to make his birthday memorable.

Mayor Todd Rogers is asking the public to send birthday cards to Mom and Dad's Lakewood home where Sam Sachs lives.

According to Rogers, the facility was "planning a 105th birthday celebration for him, but the party now has to be reimagined due to the coronavirus and the dangers of bringing people together for a reunion."

"Because of this, I'd like to ask everyone to consider helping out with this redesigned 105th birthday party for Sam by writing him a birthday card."

All cards will be kept for several days once they are received to ensure there is no COVID-19 contamination. They will also open with gloves "to be very careful with Sam," who will be 105 on April 26.

In a YouTube video titled Sam Sachs 105 BDAY Wish, the centennial, dressed in a military uniform, noted that a birthday party was being prepared "but the virus took over."

"Now that this has been canceled, I am sending this to all of you … to send me a birthday card to take the place of the event that

It should have happened at the birthday party, "Sachs said.

"Now I wonder how many birthday cards I will receive," he said. "I hope to get a lot of them and I also ask our president to send me a card as well, what a thrill it would be."

The owner of the mom and dad house, Ivonne Meader, said she had planned a "big party,quot; that would have included Sachs' relatives traveling from out of state.

Unfortunately, the pandemic forced her to change plans, resulting in the birthday card unit. So far, 50 to 60 people cards have arrived in California, Nevada, Oregon, New York, South Carolina, and Florida.

"He wants a lot of letters," said Meader. "This is a great milestone for him."

A surprise "car parade,quot; is also in the works in front of the house for Sachs' birthday.

The city is working with the Sachs Nursing Home on additional ways the community can help celebrate Sam's "special birthday," Rogers said.

Cards can be sent to: Mom and Dad House, Lt. Col. Sam Sachs, 4340 Conquista Ave., Lakewood, CA 90713.

