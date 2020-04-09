Zak Brown and Ross Brawn chat F1, budget cap and more on Vodcast

















51:37



F1 boss Ross Brawn and McLaren boss Zak Brown join Martin Brundle and Simon Lazenby for a landmark episode of the Sky F1 Vodcast, chatting about when and how the 2020 season could start, the teams' finances and much more.

F1 boss Ross Brawn and McLaren boss Zak Brown join Martin Brundle and Simon Lazenby for a landmark episode of the Sky F1 Vodcast, chatting about when and how the 2020 season could start, the teams' finances and much more.

Formula 1 and its teams can "survive and prosper,quot; after the coronavirus crisis, according to Zak Brown, although the McLaren boss urged the sport to make "aggressive,quot; decisions about its funding and budget limit during an in-depth debate with Ross Brawn in the Sky F1 Vodcast.

Martin Brundle and Simon Lazenby of Brown, Brawn and Sky F1 spoke at length about F1's next steps, as it is a forced delay in his season due to a coronavirus pandemic that has devastated the sports calendar.

In addition to Brawn's comments on when and how the season might start, the show's themes, you can see at the top of the article, included:

Why Brown Believes F1 Could Lose Teams, But Why It Could Also Flourish If The Right Decisions Are Made

Brawn in making the sport financially viable for all his teams and gave them an "exciting,quot; reason to continue

Brown and Brawn agree that budget limit should be lowered

Why should bigger teams stop being "heavyweights fighting middleweights,quot; and engage in battle with others on "equal footing,quot;?

The 10 F1 teams have regularly contacted F1 and the FIA ​​to discuss the season and cut costs, among other things, and Brown provided an intriguing insight into those meetings, while claiming that the current crisis provided a wake-up call. for everyone involved in sports.

"I think in life when you have something that hits you, a crisis or a problem, you can run to it and try to solve the problem or run away from it," said Brown, CEO of McLaren F1.

"And I think the industry as a whole is moving towards the issue."

"But we also know that the Formula 1 business model has not really been sustainable for a long time and I think it takes an event like this to wake everyone up and realize that now we don't have the luxury that I've had in the past

"And we must make some tough and aggressive decisions to provide all stakeholders who are committed to Formula 1 with the confidence and reason to remain committed."

Brawn, F1's managing director of motorsports, agreed: "It will be painful, but the sport will have a future.

"And I think we will actually come out of it in a much stronger place once we go through this."

Could F1 lose any team?

Brown insisted that F1's problems go far beyond "just leveling the playing field,quot; and narrowing the gap between the top three teams and the rest, a comment supporting his quotes to the BBC earlier this week, where he feared that four teams could abandon the sport if the financial model remained as it is.

Brown kept that statement on the Vodcast, while saying F1 has a positive future if changes are made.

"Unfortunately, I think (losing four teams) is realistic if we don't handle the situation properly. But I think we can get through this and not lose teams."

"We are fortunate that the majority of owners in Formula 1 have the means to continue and overcome this, which is a huge speed bump. However, if you don't like the way Formula 1 looks like out of this, So what is your motivation to stay in the sport? The Saubers (Alfa Romeos), the Haas, these teams want to be competitive. They have the means to stay in the sport, the question is whether they want to stay in the sport.

"From McLaren's point of view, we are a fairly large brand, an iconic team, but we do not have an unlimited checkbook. I have the limits with which our shareholders have entrusted me, I need to create value for them. What I do not have is the ability to continue in F1 at any cost.

"But if I can go back to my shareholder base and say, this has impacted us all, but F1 will be a more economically viable sport, a more competitive sport, then I will get a lot of support to overcome this.

"I think if we don't handle it well we could lose teams. I think if we handle it well, which I think most people in F1 know what that is like, then I think we can not only survive, I think we can prosper.

"That's the frustrating part when you unite with everyone. A very successful Formula 1 is there to take, we just need to make sure we don't make any mistakes."

13:04 Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto speaks exclusively to Craig Slater of Sky Sports News about how and when the 2020 season could start, and more. Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto speaks exclusively to Craig Slater of Sky Sports News about how and when the 2020 season could start, and more.

Brawn insisted that F1's business model for the future is "much better,quot; for smaller teams.

"We need teams to survive, we need them to feel like they have a future," said Brawn. "But even so (the team owners) will have to support their teams in the short term."

"If you are supporting your team and the prospect is to run behind the grid, it is not a very exciting prospect."

"With a new car and a new economy model, particularly revenue, we are making the sport that much more attractive to such teams."

Brawn and Brown want a reduced limit on F1's budget

The key to this economic model is the budget limit. The spending limit, currently set at $ 175 million (£ 141 million), will be introduced next year in a bid to give teams behind Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull the opportunity to compete with their high-spending rivals.

But there are now negotiations, due to financial concerns that the coronavirus has caused, to significantly lower the limit even further, back to what F1 initially introduced two years ago, about $ 130 million a year.

"The COVID crisis has created an opportunity to take a second look at what is a realistic and sensitive level of the budget ceiling," Brawn explained. "And it has allowed us to renegotiate again with additional motivation and commitment."

"I think when we introduced budget control there was always an expectation that if we had a crisis we could turn the dial down. The dial has been set to 11 too long. We need to lower it."

"We said this (type of crisis) was what the budget cap was for when it was introduced, we are there sooner than anyone expected or wanted, but now we are there and it would be irresponsible to ignore it. We all have to respond."

Brawn compared the budget cap to the use of financial fair play in soccer, while Brown agreed that the figure presented to teams in Bahrain two years ago was "where the sport should be."

"If we look at where the talks are now, that is effectively what we are headed for," he added. "We couldn't do it in Round 1, but maybe the situation we are in now is needed for everyone to wake up and realize that what Formula 1 presented a couple of years ago was perfect, and although such Maybe we didn't. " I don't have the luxury of not doing it then, today the world has changed and we have to do it.

"I think it will be great for Formula 1, I think a more competitive Formula 1 will attract more fans, which means more sponsors, which means that more countries want to have Grand Prix. And so we all win."

Are two teams delaying negotiations? Brown on why they should want to fight on a 'level playing field'

Brown said that most of the grid agreed on a reduced cost limit, but that two teams, whom he strongly deduced were Ferrari and Red Bull, still wanted a higher budget for all teams.

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto told Sky Sports earlier this week that F1 should avoid an "emotional,quot; cost-limiting decision.

But Brown said: "Without 10 teams or at least 9 teams, you really don't have Formula 1. So I think these are really a couple of teams, you have to be very careful because I think they are playing with fire. Take a full grid to have a sport.

"If they continue to make the sport unsustainable and a couple of teams lose interest and cannot participate financially, then they will compete against themselves and that will not work."

23:48 Paul Di Resta selects his favorite Sky Sports F1 features, including one after his Williams drive. Paul Di Resta selects his favorite Sky Sports F1 features, including one after his Williams drive.

The McLaren boss compared the current situation to being a heavyweight boxer fighting a middleweight.

"I think they need to trust their abilities," he added. "It is a great marketing platform for those two teams, so I understand why they want to keep the fiscal balance where it is now."

"But in sport you want to think that everyone can fight fairly, and that the best team wins. I still think that the best and best teams, the biggest brands, will attract the best drivers, the best engineers. Right now the gap between front and back is seconds, and in IndyCar they are tenths.

"We shouldn't have to rely exclusively on (weather and Safety Cars) to have an unpredictable career. It should be that another team can have a better strategy, take the Safety Car at the right time, capitalize on someone who has a bad hole – stop .

"I think (the best teams) need to have confidence. It's like a heavyweight that just tries to fight middleweights. These are great teams, they should be prepared to fight everyone on more equal terms."