Zach Braff close to being beaten by Anne Hathaway's father for his resemblance to his ex

During his Fake Doctors podcast, Real Friends, the former star of & # 39; Scrubs & # 39; relates the incident that took place at the premiere of Les Miserables in 2012 when he admits his resemblance to Raffaello Follieri.

Zach Braff almost found himself fighting with Anne HathawayDad after identity confusion at a movie premiere.

The actor was walking towards the Oscar winner to say hello at the "the Miserables"It was launched in 2012 when his father saw it coming and prepared for a beating.

"I know Anne Hathaway as an acquaintance and I'm walking towards her to congratulate her," Zach said on his Fake Doctors podcast, Real Friends. "His father stands up and says, 'I'm going to kill this motherfucker. Do you have the balls to crash my daughter's premiere? I'm going to strangle him!'

Braff revealed that Anne's father thought he was the actress's ex-boyfriend, Raffaello Follieri, who was accused of defrauding millions of investors and sentenced to four and a half years in prison.

"I approached 10 feet from him and his face broke, he sighed with a sigh of relief as I realized it was me and not the ex-boyfriend," said Braff, revealing Eddie Murphy First, he pointed out the similarity that the actor shared with Follieri in a cafeteria meeting.

"(Eddie said), 'Has anyone ever told you that you look like Anne Hathaway's boyfriend who went to jail, because he was watching the news and I thought,' He looks like the Scrubs guy! ' # 39; "Braff recalled.