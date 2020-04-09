Your briefing on Friday – The New York Times

The progress of the EU. and OPEC

European Union finance ministers overcame their differences to agree on the outline of a loan package worth more than half a trillion euros to help alleviate the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic.

The measures, which must be approved by the bloc's leaders, are a sign of solidarity from the member countries. But some missing details, notably the terms of loans to nations from a bailout fund, could still be controversial.

The ministers also did not agree to issue bonds backed by the entire bloc in a defeat for Italy and Spain, the two most affected countries on the continent.

Crude oil progress: OPEC, Russia and other oil-producing countries are said to have agreed to cut around 10 million barrels a day, or about 10 percent of normal production levels, in May and June.