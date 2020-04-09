Your briefing on Friday – The New York Times

The progress of the EU. and OPEC
European Union finance ministers overcame their differences to agree on the outline of a loan package worth more than half a trillion euros to help alleviate the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic.
The measures, which must be approved by the bloc's leaders, are a sign of solidarity from the member countries. But some missing details, notably the terms of loans to nations from a bailout fund, could still be controversial.
The ministers also did not agree to issue bonds backed by the entire bloc in a defeat for Italy and Spain, the two most affected countries on the continent.
Crude oil progress: OPEC, Russia and other oil-producing countries are said to have agreed to cut around 10 million barrels a day, or about 10 percent of normal production levels, in May and June.
But analysts and traders were expecting a further reduction to address a sharp drop in demand due to the pandemic, and oil prices fell Thursday in response.
Moscow had initially refused to accept a proposal from Saudi Arabia in early March to cut production. That led to a price war.
Virus Summary: More than 1.5 million cases have been confirmed in at least 177 countries, and 91,000 people have died. The Times provides free access to much of our coronavirus coverage. Please consider supporting our journalism with a subscription.
Boris Johnson leaves the I.C.U.
The departure of the British Prime Minister for intensive care in a London hospital offered a ray of hope for a country that it faced a longer blockage as its coronavirus death toll approached 8,000.
Dominic Raab, Britain's provisional leader, said the government would not lift the restrictions on April 13, the date Johnson had set when he imposed the measures last month. The block seems to last for several more weeks.
Downing Street on Thursday said the 55-year-old prime minister was in "a very good mood." He was hospitalized on Sunday after a 10-day fight with the virus.
What is Britain without the pub? It may seem trivial, but the closure of pubs is unprecedented. They have never completely closed in the history of the country. There are 48,000 pubs that employ around 450,000 people.
"Up and down England, there are small towns and villages with a pub," said the owner of one in London. "If that pub closes, you change the whole fabric of society."
Millions more jobs in the US USA Disappear
An amazing number of Americans: more than 16 million: They have lost their jobs amid the outbreak in the past three weeks, more than the last lost recession in two years.
The dire figures suggested that Washington's $ 2 trillion aid package was not working fast enough to stop the devastation. Efforts to add $ 250 billion for small business loans hit a snag in the Senate after Republicans and Democrats squabbled over what to include.
The Fed returns to action: The central bank of EE. USA It has also created a series of new programs to prevent the financial system from freezing, including another one on Thursday to help businesses and state and local governments.
US stocks rose roughly 1.5 percent, bringing earnings for the week to 12 percent. Markets in the US USA And most of Europe are closed on Friday.
If you have 8 minutes, it's worth it
Constructive solitude lessons.
In this time of pandemic, many of us can finally find a way to relate to Henry David Thoreau's experiment of more than two years of self-isolation in the 19th century.
Thoreau viewed his Walden Pond outpost less as a defensive necessity than an opportunity to focus. Holland Cotter, our co-head of art criticism, finds many other lessons to learn from standing still.
This is what is happening the most.
US presidential election USA: Having become the alleged Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden Now he intends to win over Senator Bernie Sanders' younger and more liberal voters and unify the party.
Abortion in Northern Ireland: Laws making abortion available for free went into effect on March 31, but women are still denied access to services and instead are enduring an eight-hour ferry ride to Liverpool, England. The power-sharing government is still debating how to implement the services.
Turkey prison: Osman Kavala, a prominent philanthropist, now faces an indefinite prison term. A symbol of Turkey's secular elite on the left, he has been accused of committing espionage, having ties to terrorist groups and trying to overthrow the government.
Snapshot: Western nations faced deep cultural resistance and even stigma associated with wearing masks. But the taboo is rapidly falling. Even France, above, who first discouraged face masks, urges citizens to wear them.
Modern illuminated: Italy, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, is awash with new books on the subject. "I don't want to lose what the epidemic reveals about ourselves," writes physicist Paolo Giordano in "How contagion works."
What we are reading: These recent questions and answers in Harvard Business Review with David Kessler, co-author of "On Pain and Grief,quot;. James Robinson, our director of global analysis, writes that "he named something I think many of us feel: anticipated pain."
Now a break from the news
Cook: Matzo brei is the traditional Easter breakfast, which some prefer sweet and others savory. Our food writer Melissa Clark is committed to tasty, topped with fried golden onions.
Read: "Broken,quot; is Don Winslow's new collection of novels, which Janet Maslin says shows her scope and her bite. One begins: "No one knows how the chimpanzee got the revolver."
Listens: The first episode of Priya Parker's new podcast for The Times, "Together Apart,quot;, is about the digital celebration of Easter, Ramadan or Easter. And in the latest episode of "Sugar Calling," best-selling author Cheryl Strayed talks to fellow writer Margaret Atwood, who says she's been sewing masks and fending off squirrels in these days of isolation.
You can stay safe at home and still find plenty to do. Here it is our home page, with a collection of ideas on what to cook, read, listen, watch and do.
And now for the backstory on …
Before The Onion, there was no The New York Times
When a parody of The New York Times appeared on newsstands during an 88-day strike by newspaper employees in 1978, renowned writers such as Nora Ephron and George Plimpton were credited with the hit.
It turns out that Times journalists had joined them: "Not The New York Times,quot; was also an inside job.
The parody featured three sections, 24 prank ads, 73 fake articles, and 155 short fake news, all meticulously edited to mimic The Times' flair. Even the typefaces used on the cover and the spacing of the headlines exactly replicated those of the actual paper.
The column writer praised Genghis Khan for his ability to "get it done," and an in-depth investigation by a team of 35 reporters from Not The Times found that cocaine "seems popular."
"We all had a lot of free time," said designer Richard Yeend.
After the strike ended, Times journalists went back to work and were silent about their satirical use of the moon.
