Your briefing on Friday – The New York Times

A new peak in Asia, powered by travel.

Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan are facing new waves of coronavirus cases, largely fueled by infected people who recently arrived from other countries, according to data compiled by The Times' graphics team.

Singapore is also seeing an increase in community cases, with more than 400 in the past week linked to migrant worker dormitories.

None of these places had a single day with more than 10 new cases through March, but that changed in the past two weeks.

Students or expatriates returning from Europe or the US USA They represent a large part of imported cases.