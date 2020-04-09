Your briefing on Friday – The New York Times

A new peak in Asia, powered by travel.
Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan are facing new waves of coronavirus cases, largely fueled by infected people who recently arrived from other countries, according to data compiled by The Times' graphics team.
Singapore is also seeing an increase in community cases, with more than 400 in the past week linked to migrant worker dormitories.
None of these places had a single day with more than 10 new cases through March, but that changed in the past two weeks.
Students or expatriates returning from Europe or the US USA They represent a large part of imported cases.
Overview: More than 1.5 million cases of the virus have been confirmed in at least 177 countries, and 91,000 people have died. Here are the latest updates from the United States, where the virus has affected more than 449,000 people. We also have the international image and maps of the pandemic.
Saudi Arabia announced a ceasefire in the war in Yemen, which could pave the way for ending the five-year conflict, citing fears that the coronavirus will spread in the impoverished and war-torn country. The virus has affected the Saudi Arabian royal family.
In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told government ministers that a "complete lifting of the country's blockade,quot; was not possible ", indicating that the measure will extend beyond the initial 21-day period, which expires on 15 of April.
Mumbai and New Delhi have made face masks mandatory in public. European nations, and even the United States, are also starting to adopt masks, a practice long established in Asia.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was released from intensive care on Thursday but remained in hospital for treatment for the coronavirus. The news offered some relief in the country, as it faces several weeks under lockdown and a death toll of close to 8,000.
In New York State, new hospitalizations fell for another day, but another 799 people died from the virus.
US stocks rose after the Federal Reserve announced an expansion of its emergency lending powers, but earnings faded after oil prices fell. The S,amp;P 500 was up less than 1 percent. Shares in Europe were much higher.
Australian authorities are investigating how infected passengers on the Ruby Princess cruise ship were able to disembark last month. Hundreds of them have tested positive and 15 have died, in the single most fatal source of infection in Australia.
The main economies allow cash flow. Then there is China.
China, the second largest economy in the world after the US The US is helping companies keep workers and putting pressure on their state banks to lend more. But so far, the country's leaders They have held back from huge cash injections to shore up the economy.
In contrast, the United States, Japan, and European countries have opted for giant stimulus packages during the coronavirus pandemic.
In the United States, Congress and the Federal Reserve Bank have rushed to create programs. On Thursday, the Fed said Could Inject $ 2.3 Trillion Into The Economy In Its Effort To Maintain The Flow Of Credit, But A $ 250 Billion Infusion Proposal For Small Business Loans Was Delayed In The Senate And An Explosion Of 16 Million Unemployment Claims Over Three Weeks shows that programs have not kept payrolls intact.
European finance ministers were holding a second videoconference meeting to give a further blow to the joint measures to cushion the blow of the outbreak. An important question is whether they can agree to issue joint bonds – the EU. You have never agreed to share debt.
A proposal: Leading economists are calling on Beijing to take similar steps, and many suggest distributing vouchers across the country that must be spent quickly or expire. That would force consumers to spend immediately to stimulate demand.
WHO. chief says he was the target of racist insults from Taiwan
Director-General of the World Health Organization Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus from Ethiopia said on Wednesday It had been the target of racist comments and death threats in the past three months that originated in Taiwan.
Taiwan has been frozen outside the W.H.O. After pressure from Beijing, and like Japan and India, he criticizes the organization's perceived bias towards China and its slowness to document the human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus and declare a global pandemic.
Dr. Tedros said he did not care about personal attacks, but that "when the entire black community is insulted, when Africa is insulted, then I will not tolerate it." African leaders have come to his defense.
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen responded to Dr. Tedros' complaint that the government had not distanced itself from the criticism, writing on Facebook: "Taiwan has always opposed all forms of discrimination. For years, We have been excluded from international organizations, and we know better than anyone what it feels like to be discriminated against and isolated. ”
In the USA.: President Trump unleashed a tirade against the health organization on Tuesday.
If you have some time, it's worth it
Can the United States emerge stronger?
The Opinion section of the Times is beginning an ambitious project to imagine how the United States can emerge from the present moment with more force, fairer and freer.
In an introduction, our editorial page editor James Bennet writes: “This pandemic offers the same opportunity that Americans have seized upon in past crises: put aside minor differences, recognize national priorities, and work again to create a more united perfect. We are launching this initiative in hopes of supporting that national instinct. "
This is what is happening the most.
US presidential election USA: Having become the alleged Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden It now aims to win over the youngest and most liberal Bernie Sanders voters and unify the party.
Abortion in Northern Ireland: On March 31, new laws came into force making abortion available free of charge, but women are still denied access to services and instead are enduring an eight-hour ferry ride to Liverpool, England, despite the blockage of the coronavirus. The regional government to share power is still debating how to implement the new services.
Turkey prison: Osman Kavala, the country's foremost political prisoner, is a philanthropist accused of espionage, links to terrorist groups, and attempting to overthrow the Erdogan government, which distrusts him particularly as it embodies Turkey's secular left-wing elite.
Snapshot: Above, a winery in Brooklyn, New York, last week. Millions of New Yorkers are turning to corner stores for basic items like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and A small sense of community.
I miss Al Yankovic: After 40 years, the famous comedy musician "is no longer a novelty, but an institution: a bright and eye-catching patch amid America's pop culture wallpaper, a completely ridiculous national treasure, an absurd living legend," according to The Times Magazine. profile.
What we are reviewing: The Festival of Social Distance, a calendar of events broadcast live. "You've probably exhausted your Netflix and HBO options already," writes our national correspondent Michael Wines, "so here are a few different video offers to fill those lonely hours."
Now a break from the news
Cook: Matzo brei is the traditional Easter breakfast, which some prefer sweet and others savory. Our food writer Melissa Clark is committed to tasty: topped with fried golden onions.
Read: "Broken,quot; is a new collection of Don Winslow novels, which Janet Maslin says shows her scope and her bite. One begins: "No one knows how the chimpanzee got the revolver."
Listens: Priya Parker has a new podcast for The Times, "Together Apart,quot;, and the first episode is about how to celebrate Easter, Ramadan or Easter digitally. Plus, here are the essential John Prine songs.
You can stay safe at home and still find plenty to do. Here is our home page, with a complete collection of ideas on what to cook, read, listen to, watch and do.
And now for the backstory on …
Before The Onion, there was no The New York Times
When a parody of The New York Times appeared on newsstands during an 88-day strike by newspaper employees in 1978, renowned writers such as Nora Ephron and George Plimpton were credited with the hit.
It turns out that Times journalists had joined them: "Not The New York Times,quot; was also an inside job.
The parody featured three full sections, 24 prank ads, 73 fake articles, and 155 short fake news, all meticulously edited to mimic The Times' flair. Even the font used on the cover and the headline spacing exactly replicated those on the actual paper.
The column writer praised Genghis Khan for his ability to "get it done," and an in-depth investigation by a team of 35 reporters from Not The Times found that cocaine "seems popular."
"We all had a lot of free time," said designer Richard Yeend.
After the strike ended, Times journalists went back to work and were silent about their satirical use of the moon.
